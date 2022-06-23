Mass. reports 1,180 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 524 among staff

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported a decline in positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts schools for a fifth consecutive week, with 1,180 new cases among students and 524 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

The 1,704 total cases represent a drop of 2,512 or nearly 60 percent, from those reported last week, according to data published by the state. This week’s report is expected to be the last time the numbers will be updated for this school year.