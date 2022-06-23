Mass. reports 1,180 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 524 among staff

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday reported a decline in positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts schools for a fifth consecutive week, with 1,180 new cases among students and 524 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.
The 1,704 total cases represent a drop of 2,512 or nearly 60 percent, from those reported last week, according to data published by the state. This week’s report is expected to be the last time the numbers will be updated for this school year.
Here are other data highlights from this week’s school coronavirus report and reported state data:
Percentage of positive students: 0.13
Percentage of positive staff members: 0.37
Number of participating schools: 1,046
Number of pooled tests: 19,394
Pooled test positivity rate: 2.60%
District with the highest number of cases:
- Boston
- Newton
- Lexington
- Framingham
Number of active K-12 school clusters: 7
Cases among children (from June 5 to June 20):
- From birth to age 4: 1,281
- 5 to 9 years old: 999
- 10 to 14 years old: 1,019
- 15 to 19 year old: 1,050
Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 52
Deaths among people under age 20: 0
