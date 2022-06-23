Mass. road deaths on the rise this year, hit 11-year high in 2021

Kristen Pennucci, a MassDOT spokesperson, said Thursday via email that as of June 15, 2022, “there have been 172 roadway fatalities so far this year. In comparison, between January 1, 2021 and June 15, 2021, there had been 162 year-to-date deaths.”

“In 2021, Massachusetts sadly had more than 400 roadway deaths,” Tesler told the board. “This is the highest amount in more than 11 years, and a 22 percent increase [from] 2020. And preliminary numbers to date, this year’s, show an increase compared with the same period before. And motorcycle deaths are at a 25-year high.”

Road deaths in Massachusetts reached an 11-year high in 2021 and could come in even higher this year, state Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler said Wednesday during a MassDOT Board of Directors meeting.

Pennucci said roadway deaths take time to investigate, so “the number of deaths year-to-date this year in 2022 is likely underreported due to continuing investigations. The number of current year deaths will likely increase as we get more information and reports back over time.”

Tesler told the board during Wednesday’s meeting that he wanted to stress a number of safety precautions that authorities have urged drivers to take on the road.

“Drivers should look twice and save a life,” Tesler said. “All drivers ... need to wear a seatbelt, drive sober, drive hands free [of cell phones], and travel at or below the posted speed limits. And we all need to make sure to be visible and use crosswalks when walking.”

Tesler said MassDOT is pursuing “all avenues” to increase road safety.

Measures, he said, include “embracing a safe systems approach, investing significant dollars in bicycle friendly roadways, [and] a new speed management policy in establishing target speeds.”

On a related note, MassDOT on Wednesday also tweeted out safety advice for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians from its official MassDOT Safety account.

“Have you experienced the ‘double threat’?” the tweet began. “Drivers/bicyclists: If a vehicle is stopped, you should stop too, as a pedestrian may be crossing. Pedestrians: You may not be visible to an approaching vehicle. Wait for all lanes of traffic to stop before crossing.”

