fb-pixel Skip to main content

MBTA Transit Police seek to identify two people for alleged assault at Malden station

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 23, 2022, 8 minutes ago
Transit Police are looking for information about this man and woman captured on surveillance on June 18.MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police on Thursday released surveillance images of a man and a woman they are trying to identify in connection with an alleged firearm assault last weekend at the Malden Center station.

The alleged assault took place on an MBTA bus at the station around 4:30 p.m. on June 18, Transit Police said in a statement.

A man and a woman seen entering the bus in pictures released by transit police are “wanted for identifications purposes,” the statement said.

The man in the photo is wearing sunglasses, an orange shirt with a multicolored bear on it, and jeans, the statement said. The woman is wearing glasses, a face mask, what appears to be a jersey, and shorts.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on their identity or whereabouts should contact the transit police criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video