MBTA Transit Police seek to identify two people for alleged assault at Malden station

MBTA Transit Police on Thursday released surveillance images of a man and a woman they are trying to identify in connection with an alleged firearm assault last weekend at the Malden Center station.

The alleged assault took place on an MBTA bus at the station around 4:30 p.m. on June 18, Transit Police said in a statement.

A man and a woman seen entering the bus in pictures released by transit police are “wanted for identifications purposes,” the statement said.