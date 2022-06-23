MBTA Transit Police seek to identify two people for alleged assault at Malden station

MBTA Transit Police on Thursday released surveillance images of a man and a woman they are trying to identify in connection with an alleged firearm assault last weekend at the Malden Center station.
The alleged assault took place on an MBTA bus at the station around 4:30 p.m. on June 18, Transit Police said in a statement.
A man and a woman seen entering the bus in pictures released by transit police are “wanted for identifications purposes,” the statement said.
The man in the photo is wearing sunglasses, an orange shirt with a multicolored bear on it, and jeans, the statement said. The woman is wearing glasses, a face mask, what appears to be a jersey, and shorts.
Anyone with information on their identity or whereabouts should contact the transit police criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.
