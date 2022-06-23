Parts of Green, Orange lines shut down amid ‘structural issue’ at Government Center garage; police close nearby streets

Meanwhile, Boston police issued a traffic advisory around 8:15 p.m. saying many streets near Government Center will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic indefinitely because of the structural issues, “including portions of Congress Street, Surface Road, New Chardon Street and Sudbury Street.”

The T said on Twitter at 6:12 p.m. that shuttle buses would replace the Green Line between Government Center and Lechmere and that service was suspended on the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay.

The MBTA replaced part of the Green Line with shuttle buses Thursday and suspended service on a portion of the Orange Line, citing “a structural issue with the Government Center Garage,” where a section of the structure collapsed during a demolition project in March and killed a construction worker.

The MBTA did not provide any further information about the structural issue, and a spokeswoman for the agency did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The site’s developers said that a team of engineers surveying the tunnels beneath the garage on Thursday afternoon had found a column that was “compromised from years of water damage.”

The condition of this column is unrelated to the demolition work at the Government Center Garage. In an abundance of caution, the MBTA is diverting operations around the Haymarket MBTA Station,” National Real Estate Advisors and The HYM Investment Group said in a statement.

In March, Peter Monsini, 51, of South Easton, died after the garage floor underneath him buckled as he was operating a piece of heavy machinery on a Saturday afternoon. The tragedy led to service being suspended beneath the garage and to a construction stoppage as officials worked to ensure the site was safe.

The MBTA has been plagued with safety and service issues in recent months, including an issue with “battery failure” on the Orange Line’s new cars that led to them being pulled out of service on Tuesday, in just the latest instance of the newer cars on the Orange and Red lines being sidelined by malfunctioning machinery.

The Federal Transit Administration last week issued a scathing review of MBTA safety issues and ordered the T to increase staffing at its operations control center, improve general safety operating procedures, and address delayed critical track maintenance and safety recertifications for employees whose credentials have lapsed.

The T reduced subway service this week in response to the FTA’s finding that it does not have enough dispatchers in the control center to safely manage the system.

