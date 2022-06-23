R.I. General Assembly passes $13.6 billion budget as legislative session winds down

The House Minority Caucus promptyl named Representative Michael W. Chippendale, a Foster Republican, the new minority leader and it named Representative David J. Place, a Burrillville Republican, to replace Chippendale as whip.

House Minority Leader Blake A. Fillipi, a Block Island Republican, provided a late-night surprise, announcing he won’t seek re-election. Filippi was first elected in November 2014 and he had headed the GOP caucus since November 2018. He made the announcement one day after breaking with his Republican counterparts and supporting driver privilege cards for undocumented residents.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island General Assembly rushed toward a conclusion of this year’s legislative session on Thursday night, giving final approval to a $13.6 billion state budget while passing an offshore wind-energy bill and letting a shoreline access bill die.

Advertisement

The Senate voted 33 to 5 along party lines for the state budget after turning back amendments proposed by outnumbered Republicans. The House had approved the budget by a vote of 61 to 9 last week. Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee plans to sign it during a ceremony Monday.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Working with $1.1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and a state budget surplus of $878 million, Rhode Island lawmakers had the cash to achieve many goals this year.

“It’s nice to have money to spend,” said Senator Walter S. Felag Jr., a Warren Democrat. “This is the first time in a long time that we had a budget where we could establish some sort of priorities that we wanted to initiate in the state of Rhode Island.”

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ryan W. Pearson, a Cumberland Democrat, ticked off some of those priorities.

“We all know that, as well as the economy is doing, costs are up for families,” he said. “So this budget very intentionally was drafted and created with a package of targeted tax relief to help Rhode Island families.”

Advertisement

For example, he noted the budget provides $64 million to move up the final step in the phaseout of the automobile excise tax to this year, rather than next. The budget reimburses cities and towns for the lost revenue.

Pearson said the budget also made major public investments, including $250 million for housing. “Just compare that to the amount of money we would normally bond for affordable housing,” he said.

But Republican legislators argued that the budget fell short in several areas.

Senator Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, proposed an amendment that would have suspended the state gas tax for 180 days. She noted that President Joe Biden has called for Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months. And she said suspending both the federal and state tax could save up to 54 cents a gallon, easing the “pain at the pump.”

Pearson said Senate leaders looked for ways to address the rising gas prices, but they found that when states suspend gas tax, it doesn’t result in much savings at the pump. He said gas prices in states like Connecticut, which has suspended its gas tax, are only a couple cents cheaper per gallon than in Rhode Island.

So Senate leaders chose instead to eliminate the car tax and to provide a one-time child tax credit of $250 per child for Rhode Island residents making up to $100,000, Pearson said.

Advertisement

De la Cruz’s amendment failed by a vote of 5 to 32.

Senator Jeanine Calkin, a Warwick Democrat who is a co-chair of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, tried to amend the budget to increase the minimum wage to $19 an hour over three years.

But Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, ruled that her proposal was “not germane” before the Senate could vote on it.

In other action, the General Assembly passed legislation to require the state’s electric utility to contract for up to 1,000 megawatts of new offshore wind capacity. The bill lets the Public Utilities Commission decide whether the company will get an “incentive payment” of up to 1 percent of the contract amount.

“When we enacted the Act on Climate last year, Rhode Island made a historically firm, enforceable commitment to rapidly adopt renewable energy and get serious about our climate obligations,” said Senator Dawn Euer, a Newport Democrat who sponsored the Act on Climate. “Projects like the one we’re seeking with this legislation are an important part of our energy future.”

But the Assembly did not provide final approval for a shoreline access bill.

On June 7, the House unanimously passed legislation that would give people more lateral access to the shore than they get under the law as it’s often enforced now.

But the Senate did not take up the bill. “It is a complex issue involving property rights legislation that could lead to a lawsuit and potential financial liability for the state,” Senate spokesman Greg Pare said.

Advertisement

While the House had a chance to analyze the issue through a commission and the committee process, the Senate did not have its own version of the bill and received the House bill a few weeks ago, Pare said. “We just ran out of time,” he said.

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, issued a statement, pledging to work on the issue with Ruggerio and the Senate next year. “Shoreline access remains a robust priority of the House and the sponsor, Representative Terri Cortvriend,” a Portsmouth Democrat, he said.

The Assembly also went another year with taking action to overhaul the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), which dictates how departments around the state deal with police officer misconduct.

Representative Anastasia P. Williams, a Providence Democrat, had introduced the LEOBOR bill in 2021 following an outcry over the killing of George Floyd. But legislative leaders said they were unable to reach consensus on the legislation last year or this year.

“The House and Senate worked independently on this issue and neither chamber could come to a consensus with the stakeholders as to the length of potential suspensions and the makeup of the hearing board,” Shekarchi said. “I am committed to working with the Senate again next year on this issue.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.