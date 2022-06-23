Supreme Court decision could put Mass. gun laws at risk

The decision could have wide ramifications, including here in Massachusetts, one five other states besides New York that have laws that the court considers “analogues” to the so-called “proper cause” standard used in New York’s law.

In the 6-3 decision, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that it’s unconstitutional for the state to require someone must prove a “special need” before getting a license, and that New York’s licensing regime violated the Constitution.

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that gives local officials wide discretion in issuing permits to carry a handgun in a ruling that could potentially upend key pillars of Massachusetts’ own gun laws.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wrote in a concurring opinion that Massachusetts, New York and four other states “potentially affected” by Thursday’s decision may continue to require licenses for carrying handguns as long as they “employ objective licensing requirements” like those in 43 other states. In those, which are considered so-called “shall issue” laws, an applicant can get a gun license as long as they meet certain requirements, but “without granting licensing officials discretion to deny licenses based on a perceived lack of need or suitability.”

Currently, Massachusetts law gives local police chiefs discretion to determine whether someone is suitable to have a license. Policymakers say that provision is a key part of the gun safety regime in Massachusetts, which has had one of the nation’s lowest firearm mortality rates.

But the police chief provision of state gun law may be under threat in its current form.

“When the Second Amendment’s plain text covers an individual’s conduct, the Constitution presumptively protects that conduct,” Thomas wrote for the court. “The government must then justify its regulation by demonstrating that it is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

The pending decision has prompted wide consternation, in New York and beyond, and at a time Massachusetts officials are holding up their own laws as a model for other states to follow in the wake of a spate of deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., Uvalde, Texas, and elsewhere.

Massachusetts legislative leaders said this month they were preparing for the possibility of planks of the state’s own laws to be upended by the Supreme Court. State Representative Michael S. Day, the House chairman of the judiciary committee, said lawmakers, if needed, would respond by maintaining what he called the state’s “strong net of rules” on firearms.

“If that net is loosened at all, we’ll be able to move very quickly in response to it,” the Stoneham Democrat has told the Globe.

In the New York case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, the justices were weighing whether denying an application for a concealed carry license for “self defense” — outside the home and in public — violates the Second Amendment.

New York state law requires people to apply for a permit to carry a concealed gun, and to show “proper cause,” or a special need to carry a gun outside their home that goes beyond a generalized social danger or fear.

Massachusetts has a similar standard. Under state law, local police chiefs, who serve as the state’s licensing authority, may issue a license to carry — which allows the purchase and carrying in public of a handgun — to someone if that person shows a “good reason” to have one, including if they “fear injury to the applicant or the applicant’s property.”

Massachusetts also gives chiefs wide discretion in determining whether someone is suitable to have a license to carry. Someone applying for a so-called Class A license could technically be qualified — if they don’t have a criminal record, for example — but still be denied one by a local chief, who can consider a range of other factors, such as if police have been called to the person’s home or whether the applicant had been the subject of domestic violence complaints that didn’t result in arrests or charges.

The application of the Massachusetts law can also vary widely, including in the restrictions local officials can place on licenses.

In Boston, for example, city officials tell prospective applicants they could restrict a license to just hunting or recreational shooting, limiting a person to carrying the gun to and from the range. Or, if a person says they are applying for a license to carry because they want a gun for work — they may carry a lot of money on them and want protection, for example — the city could restrict the license to “business activities” only.

The Supreme Court recognized the Second Amendment as an individual right in 2008′s District of Columbia v. Heller, but the ruling was limited, protecting the right to keep a gun “in defense of hearth and home.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.