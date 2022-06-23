Suspicious fire at popular corn maze on farmland in Sterling

“It’s currently being investigated as a suspicious fire,” Wark said in an e-mail.

The fire was reported through a 911 call shortly before 4 a.m., according to Jake Wark, a spokesman with the state fire marshal’s office.

A popular corn maze at Davis Farmland in Sterling was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The origin and cause of the blaze are under investigation by the Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Police Department, and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the state fire marshal’s office, Wark said.

There were no injuries, according to a statement posted by the Davis family on Davis Farmland’s Facebook page.

“Davis Farmland’s Mega Maze was vandalized by fire in the early morning hours this past Tuesday,” the statement said. “We are extremely thankful for the quick response from neighbors, The Sterling Fire Department, The Sterling Police Department, The Fire and Explosions Investigation Unit, and dogs from the Massachusetts State Police for containing and controlling this fire. We were very fortunate that there were no casualties - human or animal.”

“We are now putting our focus on rebuilding what was burned down and preparing for Davis Farmland’s Mega Maze to open in Mid-September. Thank you to everyone that has expressed their thoughts and condolences. We so greatly appreciate your support.”









