Two Boston men sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder

Javier Smith, 26, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after 15 years, according to the statement.

Jerome Meade, 27, was convicted by a Suffolk Superior Court jury May 18 on five charges, including first-degree murder and possession of an illegal firearm, and was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Two Boston men were sentenced Thursday to life in prison after they were convicted on murder charges last month in the fatal 2015 shooting of 23-year-old Luis Bodden-Maximo in a Mission Hill parking lot, officials said.

Attorneys for Meade and Smith did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said their actions in 2015 had catastrophic consequences.

“One young man is dead, chased and shot in front of his girlfriend during a lunch date,” Hayden said in the statement. “Two other young men are going to spend many years in prison. And many others, including family and friends, must forever live with loss and grief in their hearts. All because of quick, terrible decisions.”

Bodden-Maximo met his girlfriend for lunch at the TGI Friday’s restaurant on Tremont Street in Mission Hill on Sept. 16, 2015, and soon after they arrived, Smith entered the restaurant and made eye contact with the couple, according to the statement.

Bodden-Maximo recognized Smith, and the couple quickly left the restaurant and got into their vehicle in the rear parking lot, where Meade approached Bodden-Maximo and said to him, “You’re an opp,” prosecutors said.

Meade then shot at Bodden-Maximo, who began to run, according to the statement. Meade gave chase while continuing to shoot at Bodden-Maximo, who fell face-first to the ground as Meade continued firing, prosecutors said.

Bodden-Maximo was later pronounced dead at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, according to the statement.

At Meade and Smith’s sentencing hearing, Bodden-Maximo’s mother, Melinda Bodden, read statements from herself and her 17-old-daughter, prosecutors said.

“When I heard the verdict, I thought, ‘My son can rest in peace now,’ but then I was sad because I thought, ‘Nothing will bring my son back,’” Melinda Bodden said, according to the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.