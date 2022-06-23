URI’s student athletes are pretty smart

📧 Don’t forget to sign up for Alexa Gagosz’s weekly food and dining newsletter. The first edition drops today!

The success of any Division I sports team is always going to be measured in wins and losses, but the University of Rhode Island’s athletes are making the grade in the classroom.

Every women’s team at URI and almost every men’s team posted grade point averages above 3.0 during the 2021-2022 school year, according to a new report published by the university.

The cumulative GPA for all student athletes was 3.19 for the past school year, down slightly from the 2020-2021 school year, which saw the athletes post a 3.20 GPA. By comparison, the Rams’ overall GPA was 3.03 during the 2017-2018 school year.

Advertisement

The women’s volleyball team led the way among all sports with a 3.65 GPA. In men’s sports, the cross country and soccer teams tied for the highest GPAs, at 3.53.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Only two teams, football and men’s basketball, had overall GPAs below a B average. The football team posted a 2.77 average and the men’s basketball team was lowest of any sport, at 2.60.

The data is scheduled to be presented to the university’s Board of Trustees Student Life and Athletics Committee at a 2 p.m. meeting.

Here’s a breakdown of the team GPA for each sport.

Men’s sports

Cross country: 3.53

Soccer: 3.53

Golf: 3.36

Track and field: 3.05

Baseball: 3.02

Football: 2.77

Basketball: 2.60

Women’s Sports

Volleyball: 3.65

Cross country: 3.60

Soccer: 3.51

Tennis: 3.51

Softball: 3.49

Track and field: 3.40

Swimming and diving: 3.40

Rowing: 3.37

Basketball: 3.27

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.