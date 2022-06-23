Alito points to Buffalo shooting in striking down N.Y. gun restriction

Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito, writing a concurring opinion for the majority, cited the recent mass shooting in Buffalo as he sought to tie the rampage to the court’s decision to strike down a restrictive New York gun law.

Alito’s reference to the shooting came in response to Justice Stephen Breyer’s dissent, in which he said the majority’s ruling would “severely burden” efforts by states to curb rising gun violence and listed a number of high-profile mass shootings.

“How does the dissent account for the fact that one of the mass shootings near the top of its list took place in Buffalo?” Alito wrote. “The New York law at issue in this case obviously did not stop that perpetrator.”