The Supreme Court gun ruling could throw off gun restrictions in states with the lowest gun death rates — including Mass.

A Supreme Court ruling Thursday struck down a New York gun law that required people seeking a license to carry a gun to show “proper cause,” potentially opening the door for similar gun restrictions to fall in other states, including Massachusetts.

In addition to New York and Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Maryland, Hawaii, and California ― states that have some of the lowest gun death rates in the nation ― have similar provisions, according to the Associated Press. In fact, among the 10 states with the lowest firearm mortality rates, six have restrictions on who can carry guns in public that are now under threat from Thursday’s ruling.