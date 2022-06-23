President Biden rode on a bike, had not-such-a-great fall

President Joe Biden fell off his bike last weekend because his foot got stuck in the pedal’s toe cage. Toe clips are an option bicycle racers use to deliver power to the pedals not only on the down stroke but also on the upstroke. One needs special shoes and instruction to use them without falling — certainly not the bike accessory for a 79-year-old. Is nobody looking out for this man?
Richard Cook
Waltham
Although I am sure that MAGA fans will point at President Biden’s fall from his bike on Saturday as a sign of his advanced age, my first thought was of Donald Trump trying to ride a bike!
Joseph Chamberlain
Lakeville