A salute to state’s flagship public university, and call for more support

In response to the June 20 Metro article “With chancellor leaving, UMass reflects on its momentum,” I disagree that Massachusetts residents have often seen their flagship public university as second rate. As an alumnus of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, that’s not the impression I had at all while attending the school in the late 1990s. I received an excellent education at a low cost.

What has been second rate is the public funding UMass has received in comparison with state universities in the Midwest and the West, where legislatures have taken a more progressive approach historically in supporting and prioritizing public higher education.