A salute to state’s flagship public university, and call for more support

In response to the June 20 Metro article “With chancellor leaving, UMass reflects on its momentum,” I disagree that Massachusetts residents have often seen their flagship public university as second rate. As an alumnus of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, that’s not the impression I had at all while attending the school in the late 1990s. I received an excellent education at a low cost.
What has been second rate is the public funding UMass has received in comparison with state universities in the Midwest and the West, where legislatures have taken a more progressive approach historically in supporting and prioritizing public higher education.
Hopefully, more UMass alumni in the Massachusetts Legislature will ensure greater support in the years to come.
Raymond Concannon
Quincy