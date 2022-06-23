fb-pixel Skip to main content

After one game, Red Sox option Jeter Downs back to Worcester

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated June 23, 2022, 1 hour ago
Jeter Downs played third base in his big league debut with the Red Sox.Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Red Sox announced Thursday that they have optioned infielder Jeter Downs to Triple-A Worcester following Wednesday night’s win over the Tigers.

Downs, 23, started 52 games at shortstop for Worcester this season, but made his big league debut at third base in his one appearance with Boston. He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. He has 11 home runs, 21 RBI, 25 walks, and 11 steals in 53 games for Worcester this season.

The Red sox are off Thursday before beginning a nine-game road trip with a three-game series at Cleveland Friday.



