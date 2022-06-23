Bob Baffert is suspended one year by New York Racing Association

The New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert for one year Thursday for repeated medication violations. A panel credited Baffert for time served from an initial suspension that makes the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer eligible to saddle horses in New York again Jan. 26. The ban is shorter than the two-year suspension Churchill Downs handed Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not allowed on race day. Baffert’s camp asked for a stay of the NYRA suspension that was immediately denied.

On a night of redemption for American swimmers, Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle team claimed three more gold medals for the United States at the world swimming championships at Budapest. King atoned for missing out on the podium in the 100 breaststroke by winning the 200 breaststroke final for the first time. King previously won golds in the 50 and 100 breaststroke at the 2017 and 2019 worlds. Murphy got the Americans’ second gold of the evening in the men’s 200 backstroke, clocking 1:54.52 to beat Britain’s Luke Greenbank by 0.64 seconds and US teammate Shaine Casas by 0.83.

Arch Manning to attend Texas in 2023

The latest Manning quarterback, and the nation’s top recruit for next year’s class, has verbally committed to a future SEC school: Arch Manning tweeted he plans to play at Texas. Manning is going into his senior season at Isidore Newman, a prep school in New Orleans where his Super Bowl MVP uncles Peyton and Eli also played. Arch Manning’s father, Cooper, is the older brother of Peyton and Eli.

Tennis

Top-ranked Medvedev bounced in Spain

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev will remain without a title on grass this season after a straight-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Championships ay Palma, Spain. Medvedev lost, 6-3, 6-2, after entering the match with an 8-2 record on the surface for the year, with his losses coming in consecutive finals in Germany and the Netherlands … Bianca Andreescu reached her first semifinal in over a year, and first on grass, with a 6-4, 6-1 win over top-seeded Daria Kasatkina at the Bad Homburg (Germany) Open.

