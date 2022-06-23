No-hit until 8th, Mariners score 2 in 9th on wild pitches, top Athletics

Before the wild ninth, it seemed the 29-year-old Montas would be the story of the day.

The Mariners loaded the bases with three walks and rallied on Puk’s wayward tosses to complete a three-game sweep. Seattle won with two hits, both in the eighth.

Oakland starter Frankie Montas took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, then reliever A.J. Puk threw a pair of run-scoring wild pitches with two outs in the ninth that gave the visiting Seattle Mariners a 2-1 win against the Athletics on Thursday.

Montas didn’t allow a hit until Adam Frazier lined a clean single to left field with two outs in the eighth. Montas gave up another hit and was pulled after the inning.

Montas struck out eight in a season-high eight innings, and exited with a 1-0 lead — he has received either one or zero runs of support in 11 of his 15 starts. He is expected to be among the starting pitchers available as the Aug. 2 trade deadline approaches.

With regular closer Dany Jimenez out with a shoulder injury, Zach Jackson (1-2) entered for the ninth and walked two before Puk entered with two outs and two on.

Puk walked pinch-hitter Kevin Padloa to load the bases before throwing wild pitches that Dylan Moore and Jesse Winker score.

Paul Sewald retired the A’s in order in the bottom of the ninth for his fifth save. The Mariners have won 11 of their past 12 at the Oakland Coliseum.

The A’s are 3-16 in June and have the AL’s worst record at 23-48.

Mariners first baseman Ty France left in the bottom of the fifth inning because of a left elbow injury but said he hopes to avoid a stint on the injured list. While running to first base, the Athletics’ Sheldon Neuse hit France’s left arm after France extended to catch a throw from shortstop J.P. Crawford.

Giants get Calhoun

The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder Willie Calhoun, who was the main return for the Texas Rangers when they traded All-Star pitcher Yu Darvish five years ago.

Calhoun was traded by Texas to the Giants for Steven Duggar in a swap of outfielders who both bat left-handed and throw right-handed.

It will be a homecoming for Calhoun, who requested a trade a couple of days after being sent to the minors by the Rangers on May 1. The 27-year-old was born in the East Bay city of Vallejo, Calif., and attended Benicia High School.

“We wish Willie the best in his opportunity with San Francisco,” Rangers president Jon Daniels said. “It’s a fresh start for him, as well as being close to home.”

San Francisco also receives cash in the deal.

White Sox lose Mendick to torn ACL

Chicago White Sox utility man Danny Mendick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, and outfielder Adam Engel is headed to the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Mendick was playing shortstop when he collided with left fielder Adam Haseley on a foul popup in Wednesday’s 9-5 loss to Toronto. He’ll need surgery, although a date has not been scheduled.

Mendick was on crutches in the White Sox clubhouse and said he expected to ready for spring training in February. He batted .289 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 31 games.

Advertisement

Engel strained the hamstring in the third inning on Wednesday. He’s had a similar injury before and said that this one didn’t seem especially severe.

Swanson helps Braves hang on

After a slow start to the season, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has turned it around and is sizzling at the plate. His team is following suit. Swanson hit two home runs and the Atlanta Braves built a big lead early before holding off the San Francisco Giants, 7-6, for their 18th win in 21 games this month. Atlanta closed within four games of the New York Mets in the NL East … Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes presented broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Kaat with the franchise’s Lifetime Achievement Award, about three weeks after Kaat used an offensive nickname when talking about New York’s breakout lefthander. The 83-year-old Kaat called the pitcher “Nestor the Molester” during a Minnesota Twins telecast this month, then reached out to Cortes to apologize. Cortes told the Associated Press later that night that he hadn’t taken offense and later tweeted to say he’d readily accepted Kaat’s apology.







