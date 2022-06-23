Patriots complete the signings of their 2022 draft class

All 10 of New England’s picks are now under contract.

The team formally inked the last of the bunch Thursday afternoon, signing offensive lineman Cole Strange, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, and quarterback Bailey Zappe. Terms of the deals were not announced.

Strange, drafted in the first round out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, primarily played left guard during college and slotted in at that position during some of the Patriots’ spring practices. He should help fill the void opened by Ted Karras, who started 13 games last season and is now with the Bengals.

Advertisement

Thornton, drafted in the second round, shared a photo of himself signing his contract, with the caption, “To all the youngins in the trenches, keep going it’s possible.” He has the potential to contribute as a deep threat this year, given his incredible speed.

Zappe, drafted in the fourth round, will round out the quarterback room with starter Mac Jones and veteran Brian Hoyer.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.