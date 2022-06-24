HBO documentary to look back at Ohio State scandal

This one sounds troubling but necessary. George Clooney is producing an HBO documentary about the Ohio State abuse scandal. Still untitled, it will focus on the crimes of Richard Strauss, a former sports doctor at Ohio State who has been accused of sexually abusing more than 300 athletes over two decades.

George Clooney will produce the still-untitled documentary that will focus on the crimes of Richard Strauss, a former sports doctor at Ohio State who has been accused of sexually abusing more than 300 athletes over two decades.

The film will be based on a powerful Sports Illustrated story from 2020. Writer Jon Wertheim detailed allegations made against Strauss (who died by suicide in 2005) by athletes including UFC champion Mark Coleman. He also chronicles Strauss’ brazen behavior as well as the university’s independent investigation by the law firm Perkins Coie.

The case has gotten particular attention because several abused wrestlers have accused Representative Jim Jordan, who was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State, of knowing about the abuse but not doing anything to stop it. Jordan has denied being aware of the problem, and he has refused to cooperate with investigations.

