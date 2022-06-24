Here’s how artists, entertainers, and Boston organizations are reacting to the Roe decision

Entertainment giants like Disney, Netflix, Paramount, and Comcast announced on Friday that they would cover employee travel expenses to states where abortions remain legal. .

Artists and entertainers across the globe joined the masses who took out their frustrations over the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade online, and criticism also rang out in the local art community.

“We recognize the impact of the ruling and that we remain committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members, and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” Disney said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Advertisement

Celebrities and artists also voiced their concerns online.

“I’m absolutely terrified this is where we are,” Taylor Swift tweeted in response to a statement posted by former first lady Michelle Obama. “That after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, who just graduated from Harvard Divinity School, also weighed in: “Abortion is healthcare,” she tweeted. “Bodily autonomy is a human right.”

Actor, composer, and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda called the decision “unconscionable. We continue to fight.”

Pearl Jam released a lengthy statement on Instagram, and offered a way for people to act.

“No one, not the government, not politicians, not the Supreme Court should prevent access to abortion, birth control, and contraceptives. People should have the FREEDOM to choose. Today’s decision impacts everyone and it will particularly affect poor women who can’t afford to travel to access health care. We will stay active, we will not back down and we will never give up. Elections have consequences, please join us. Text CHOICE to 855-812-VOTE.”

Advertisement

Author Glennon Doyle of “Untamed” also shared her fears on Twitter: “Comfort to every human being who feels afraid right now. I feel afraid too. it is okay to feel afraid and tender now. soon, the anger returns and we fight like bloody hell.”

Author Roxane Gay, who penned “Bad Feminist,” echoed the notion that it’s time to fight.

“What ends today in more than 20 states is LEGAL abortion, women’s and people with uteri’s rights to bodily autonomy, and the fragile notion that everyone is free. Clearly, few of us are. I do not know where we go from here but this is not the end of a fight. It’s the beginning.”

Seth MacFarlane, creator of “Family Guy,” called the decision “dystopian sci-fi.”

Music producer and songwriter, Finneas said he didn’t have the words: “I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely [expletive]f--- this,” he wrote on Twitter.

Closer to home, Boston Foundation, a local nonprofit, called the decision “devastating for millions of women and families.” In a statement on its website, the community foundation highlighted data that prohibitions on abortion “take the largest toll on people of color” and “curtail needed medical care that protects the lives of women who either can not or choose not to continue a pregnancy.”

The group said it is “fortunate to live in a commonwealth that, for now, prioritizes responsible decision-making over zealotry. We hope that lawmakers in other states will follow Massachusetts’ lead, protect the rights and safety of parents and families, and keep this avenue open. We stand united with those committed to restoring and protecting this essential healthcare service for everyone.”

Advertisement

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.