Paying no attention to the six judges behind the curtain

Investors don’t care about anything that doesn’t affect the bottom line. That includes the high court’s rejection of the right of a woman to have an abortion while affirming on Thursday the right of Americans to carry hand guns wherever they damn please. At Fenway Park, no problem. On the T, the same.

Stock prices took off Friday morning, about the time the Supreme Court put the final nail in the coffin of Roe v. Wade.

Two separate legal issues, I know. Two rights with different origins.

Rather, investors were cheered Friday by the latest results of a University of Michigan survey on the outlook for inflation. The report — which hit the wires about 10 minutes before the abortion news — showed a modest pull-back in how much households expect consumer prices to climb over the next five years.

That’s considered positive because inflation can become a self-fulfilling prophecy: If enough people believe prices are going to rise, they will act in ways that will drive prices upward, such as by seeking higher wages and spending more.

Earlier in the morning James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said fears of a recession in the United States were premature because consumers have plenty of cash and the economy continues to expand.

“I actually think we will be fine,” Bullard said in a speech in Zurich. “It is a little early to have this debate about recession probabilities in the US.”

Bullard’s words carry weight because he’s one of the Fed’s staunchest anti-inflation zealots. If he’s not worried, why are we? Maybe the Fed won’t have to jack up rates as high as we thought?

Investors are grasping at straws. We are a long way from calling all-clear on inflation or a recession. Still, after retreating into bear market territory last week, stocks recouped a bit of this year’s losses.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 5.7 percent for the week at 2 p.m. The tech-laden Nasdaq gained 6.5 percent. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which has been climbing in anticipation of more Fed rate increases, eased back one-third of a percentage point to 3.12 percent.

I know that investors are acting rationally by the rules of market capitalism.

But the juxtaposition of the back-to-back Supreme Court opinions was dismaying. At least for anyone who worries that an American house bitterly divided can’t stand in the long run — and definitely can’t support a fair and thriving economy.

I have no data to back up this fear. It’s a gut feeling, and I hope I am wrong.

