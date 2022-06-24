1 man arrested, 2 sought, in Brockton teen’s murder

One man was arrested and arrest warrants were issued for two other suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry last Labor Day weekend, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said.
Angel Colon, 22, was arrested by State Police Friday at a Brockton residence, Cruz’s office said in a statement issued Friday night.
State Police also obtained arrest warrants for Malik Cotton, 21, and Angel Vasquez, 23. Brockton and State Police were searching for the two men on Friday night. Pending Cotton and Vasquez’s arrests, all three will be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on one count of murder, the statement said.
The three are suspects in the death of Monteiro-Terry early on the morning of Sept. 4, 2021. Police responded around 1:05 a.m. to a ShotSpotter activation that detected three gunshots in the area of 40 Sprague St. , where a large party was underway.
Officers arrived to find a male, later identified as Monteiro-Terry, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators interviewed witnesses, reviewed video surveillance and collected physical evidence that led to the arrest warrants being issued on Friday, the statement said. In March, they also searched a Braintree lake for evidence, the Globe reported.
Police have also charged two others in the case. Alexandria Rodrigues, 21, has been charged with perjury and William Houston, 21, has been charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm and accessory before the fact, according to the statement.