Advocates gather at R.I. State House after high court strikes down Roe v. Wade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Womxn Project HQ, the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island, partners and others, are gathering at the State House at this hour in response to the US Supreme Court’s 5-to-4 decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.
Rhode Island passed the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019, protecting the right to an abortion in the state. Many Rhode Island politicians and reproductive health advocates say Rhode Island should have done more to protect abortion access.
Rhode Island passed the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019, protecting the right to an abortion in the state. Many Rhode Island politicians and reproductive health advocates say Rhode Island should have done more to protect abortion access.
Some at the State House are wearing collars reminiscent of those worn by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion for women. Others are wearing red and black in solidarity with abortion rights. Many are expressing disappointment.
“If they can overturn Roe v. Wade, what else can they overturn? Rules about interracial marriage? About gay marriage?” asked one advocate wearing a red T-shirt that reads “Act Today to Protect Tomorrow.”
“Anything is possible and that’s a little scary.”
June 25, 2022
Janelle, of Providence, waiting for the rally to begin. There’s going to be a number of speakers, just like the rally that occurred in May. pic.twitter.com/EfQVeXyfgN— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
A strong crowd has come to the Those Island State House for a demonstration led by @WomanProjectHQ Providence. #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/X2RnavOHkc— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 24, 2022
Haley of New Bedford, Mass. here in front of the Rhode Island State House. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/o86tGgbxRS— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 24, 2022
More people filing into the Rhode Island State House Plaza to protest against the overturning of #RoeVsWade. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/CzzSZXWUUK— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 24, 2022
Michael Dami, of North Providence, outside the Rhode Island State House. He told me his first protest was in 2017 during the Women’s March in DC. When asked why he felt compelled to march, “I have a daughter. Why are men older than me making decisions for her and my wife?” pic.twitter.com/e5oidMCcbV— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 24, 2022
The State House Plaza is filled as the rally starts to get under way.
The plaza of the Rhode Island State House right now, just as the rally outcrying #RoeVsWade being overturned begins. pic.twitter.com/Oxqjv2tfa5— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
She’s listing the states that have completely banned abortions in the US.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
“In Rhode Island, we have a little bit of grace.” https://t.co/FLpukDNTsl
“This is not just about access to reproduction rights, they’re after all of us,” the Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson said.
“SCOTUS do your best, but this is one old queer woman who is going nowhere!”
“We will never stop,” she said, encouraging the crowd in a call and response. “Are You Fired Up?! Are you ready to go?”
WATCH LIVE:
Live: The @WomanProjectHQ is hosting a US Supreme Court Decision Day Action: Rally and Call to Action at the Rhode Island State House. #RoeVsWade #Providence https://t.co/tZ1c9PrXa1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 25, 2022
Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies, the director of the @EconProgressRI, said that “five people decided 50 years” of the freedom to choose.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
She is calling for a special session at the Rhode Island State House to pass the EACA.
“We can no longer afford to stand by.” pic.twitter.com/lrmShxJIjD
“Today, I am deeply troubled,” said Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies, the director of the Economic Progress RI, “Rhode Island leaders…. Where is the urgency to respond?”
Notice some of these signs:— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
“Separation of church and state.”
“Abortion is healthcare.”
“Abortion bans are racist.”
“Keep abortion safe and legal.” pic.twitter.com/XwuytPbRF6
Dr. Mark Ryan, who works at R.I. Hospital and Brown University, said that Americans lives are “at risk.”— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
He said women are more likely to die in the US than Australia when giving birth.
“How many more women have to die before we realize this is a horrible decision?” #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/v3YQOiaaH4
Dr. Mark Ryan also mentioned that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo cut Medicare funding twice while she was governor of Rhode Island. “We need a system that does not discriminate against people.” He said the General Assembly should have passed the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act this session.
Another speaker emphasized, “Abortion rights are human rights. Abortion rights are trans rights. Abortion rights are worker rights.”
Rhode Islanders have gathered in droves here in Providence on the Rhode Island State House plaza and lawn. They are cheering for expanding abortion rights here, but are also expressing their disappointment + anger over #RoeVWade being overturned.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
Stay tuned with @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/haSes1vjxa
