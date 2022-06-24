Advocates gather at R.I. State House after high court strikes down Roe v. Wade

Follow Globe Rhode Island’s Alexa Gagosz and Carlos Muñoz as they live tweet from the event. Or stay with us here, where we’ll keep adding tweets to this story.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Womxn Project HQ, the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island, partners and others, are gathering at the State House at this hour in response to the US Supreme Court’s 5-to-4 decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade .

Rhode Island passed the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019, protecting the right to an abortion in the state. Many Rhode Island politicians and reproductive health advocates say Rhode Island should have done more to protect abortion access.

Advertisement

Some at the State House are wearing collars reminiscent of those worn by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion for women. Others are wearing red and black in solidarity with abortion rights. Many are expressing disappointment.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“If they can overturn Roe v. Wade, what else can they overturn? Rules about interracial marriage? About gay marriage?” asked one advocate wearing a red T-shirt that reads “Act Today to Protect Tomorrow.”

“Anything is possible and that’s a little scary.”

The State House Plaza is filled as the rally starts to get under way.

“This is not just about access to reproduction rights, they’re after all of us,” the Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson said.

“SCOTUS do your best, but this is one old queer woman who is going nowhere!”

“We will never stop,” she said, encouraging the crowd in a call and response. “Are You Fired Up?! Are you ready to go?”

WATCH LIVE:

“Today, I am deeply troubled,” said Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies, the director of the Economic Progress RI, “Rhode Island leaders…. Where is the urgency to respond?”





Dr. Mark Ryan also mentioned that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo cut Medicare funding twice while she was governor of Rhode Island. “We need a system that does not discriminate against people.” He said the General Assembly should have passed the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act this session.

Advertisement

Another speaker emphasized, “Abortion rights are human rights. Abortion rights are trans rights. Abortion rights are worker rights.”









maria caporizzo can be reached at maria.caporizzo@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @mariacap.