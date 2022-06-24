California man charged with secretly recording Massachusetts girl

A California man has been accused by federal prosecutors of climbing onto the roof of a Massachusetts family’s garage so he could secretly record an 11-year-old girl as she changed in her bedroom.

Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woodland, California, was indicted on a charge of sexually exploiting a child, the US attorney’s office said in a statement Thursday.

He was previously arrested on April 14 and remains in custody. An email seeking comment was left Friday with his federal public defender.