Charlie Baker signs executive order to protect health care providers who provide abortion services to out-of-state residents

Abortion remains legal in Massachusetts and the rest of New England. Under state law, abortion is legal until 24 weeks of pregnancy, and after that in some circumstances.

The executive order bans state agencies from assisting another state’s investigation into a person or group for receiving or performing abortions that are legal in Massachusetts or extraditing those patients or providers. The order addresses laws imposed in states that criminalize abortions and other services.

In response to a Supreme Court ruling that ended constitutional protections for abortion, Governor Charlie Baker Friday signed an executive order that he says will “protect reproductive health care providers who serve out-of-state residents.”

In recent years, Massachusetts has repealed antiabortion measures and expanded access to abortion, helping ensure it remains legal here regardless of federal judicial action. In 2020, abortion rights were expanded and formally codified in state law, despite Baker’s veto of the legislation, dubbed the “Roe Act.”

“I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the Supreme Court which will have major consequences for women across the country who live in states with limited access to reproductive health care services,” Baker, a Republican who supports abortion rights, said in a statement Friday. “The Commonwealth has long been a leader in protecting a woman’s right to choose and access to reproductive health services, while other states have criminalized or otherwise restricted access.”

His order also protects Massachusetts providers who deliver reproductive health care services from losing their professional licenses or receiving other professional discipline based on potential out of state charges.

“It is especially important to ensure that Massachusetts providers can continue to provide reproductive health care services without concern that the laws of other states may be used to interfere with those services or sanction them for providing services that are lawful in the Commonwealth,” he said.

On GBH’s Boston Public Radio Friday afternoon, Attorney General Maura Healey, the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, praised Baker’s executive order.

She slammed the high court ruling as “an assault achieved by right wing ideologues who are sitting on the Supreme Court.”

“This is exactly what this decision says: women are not equal to men,” she said. “This is further attempt to marginalize and displace and diminish . . . this is what the right wing ideologues are trying to advance under the guise of religious freedom which is so hypocritical.”

