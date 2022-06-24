Chelsea man held on $10,000 bail on charges of illegal gun and drug possession

A Chelsea man was held on a $10,000 bail after multiple illegal guns and drugs were allegedly found in his apartment and vehicle on Friday, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.
Jose Oseguera, 21, was charged in Chelsea District Court with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, improper storage of large-capacity firearms and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
If he posts bail, he must have GPS monitoring, the statement said.
Chelsea police executed a search warrant on his apartment and vehicle. They allegedly found two 9mm firearms, one loaded with 19 rounds and the other loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, three large plastic bags of marijuana, a large plastic bag of crack cocaine, two digital scales and $16,692 in cash, the statement said.
“Taking guns like these off the streets is a positive development for the entire community,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “This was a lot of firepower and a lot of drugs, all of which contribute to problems in our neighborhoods.”
Oseguera is expected to return to court on July 25 for a probable cause hearing.
Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.