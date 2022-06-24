Chelsea man held on $10,000 bail on charges of illegal gun and drug possession

A Chelsea man was held on a $10,000 bail after multiple illegal guns and drugs were allegedly found in his apartment and vehicle on Friday, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Jose Oseguera, 21, was charged in Chelsea District Court with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, improper storage of large-capacity firearms and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

If he posts bail, he must have GPS monitoring, the statement said.