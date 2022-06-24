Disgust and elation: As news of Roe ruling spread quickly in Mass., ideological divide on display

“It’s disgusting. I’m not surprised at all, but it’s very upsetting,” she said. She’s worried the decision could spur the rollback of other protections such as access to contraception, she said.

Lily Elwood, a Northeastern University student, said she first read the news on The New York Times’ Instagram account and reacted with dismay.

The news broke just after 10 a.m., rolling out across social media accounts and newspaper home pages : constitutional protections for abortion had fallen.

For anti-abortion activist Mariah McCarron, it was difficult to put her elation into words.

“Oh my gosh. I’m taking it all in,” said McCarron, who is the New England regional coordinator for Students for Life of America.

She was thrilled, she said, “just to know that hundreds of lives a day are going to be protected by this” and hoped that the Supreme Court’s Friday decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization would be a step toward creating “a fully abortion-free society.”

Even in a liberal state like Massachusetts, the Supreme Court’s decision laid bare the ideological divide between the pro–abortion rights majority and the relatively small, but vocal anti-abortion minority.

The decision was, for one side, “a devastating ruling” with pernicious national consequences, as the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts put it in a blog post Friday morning, or, for the other, a long overdue correction of “a grave and unjust abuse of judicial power” in the words of Myrna Maloney Flynn, president of Massachusetts Citizens for Life, the state’s leading anti-abortion group.

For advocacy groups, Friday became an all-hands operation to respond to the decision and plan next steps. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, said in a statement that the overturn of Roe “will have devastating consequences across the country, forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for care,” adding that “abortion is health care, and access to care should not be based on one’s zip code, income level, or identity.”

Some groups and civil rights lawyers raised the alarm about the disparate impacts of a rollback of abortion access across racial and socioeconomic groups.

At least 13 states have trigger laws designed to make abortion completely or nearly inaccessible upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Pregnant women seeking an abortion may have to travel out of state to have one, creating a disproportionate burden for low-income people.

For Jacob Rivas, of Brighton, the decision was an outrageous rollback of crucial rights. A little after 11 a.m. Friday, he left his job at a social services organization to hold a pro–abortion rights sign outside a Planned Parenthood on Commonwealth Avenue.

“I’m not willing to stand by and allow one half of the country have their rights taken away,” he said, as passing drivers honked and waved in support.

Myrna Maloney Flynn, president of Massachusetts Citizens for Life, acknowledged that the decision to overturn Roe will not have a significant impact on abortion access in Massachusetts. (The state’s 2020 ROE Act was a kind of mirror image of conservative states’ trigger laws, enshrining abortion protections in state law.) But she said she hoped the decision would provide the anti-abortion movement with a new opportunity to engage the public in conversation about the procedure.

“Our work is just beginning,” she said in an interview before the decision came down.

Maya Mudgal, another student at Northeastern, said she was “devastated” by the Supreme Court’s decision even though she knew that abortion would remain accessible in Massachusetts.

“As someone who could get pregnant and as someone who doesn’t want to be pregnant, it limits the places that I will be able to live in my life,” she said. But she said she is more concerned about women less privileged than herself.

“It’s really difficult to think about what other people are going to have to go through to access critical care,” Mudgal said. “This is going to hit hardest for people who already have the hardest time accessing abortions.”

Correspondent Alexander Thompson contributed to this report.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com. Kate Selig can be reached at kate.selig@globe.com.