Firefighters responding to Bulfinch Crossing high-rise in Haymarket Square where smoke billows from upper levels

Boston firefighters are on the scene Friday of a high-rise under construction in Haymarket Square where smoke can be seen billowing out of the unfinished upper levels.
The high-rise is part of the Bulfinch Crossing development connected to the Government Center Garage where the private developers on Thursday discovered structural weaknesses on support columns, leading to suspension of service on Green and Orange lines through portions of downtown Boston.
Smoke is billowing from 1 Congress St. after a report of a building fire. @BostonFire actively on scene. This is location of new State Street building and adjacent to Gov Center garage. @BostonGlobe pic.twitter.com/Y5MqkfWJMQ— matt yan (@matt_yan12) June 24, 2022
At least six ladders were placed against the glass-enclosed tower by firefighters as they responded to the emergency.
An evacuation was also underway.
State Police closed off ramps from Interstate 93 at Congress Street in both directions due to the firefighting response.
The I-93 north and southbound ramps to Government Center in Boston are being closed temporarily because of @BostonFire response to 1 Congress St. for a fire at a high-rise building under construction. #MAtraffic— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 24, 2022
One Congress will be the headquarters for State Street and InterSystems. State Street plans to begin taking occupancy in the first half of 2023 and InterSystems planning to move in sometime in 2024. The law firm, K&L Gates, will occupy two floors, the Globe has reported.
