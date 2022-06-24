Firefighters responding to Bulfinch Crossing high-rise in Haymarket Square where smoke billows from upper levels

The high-rise is part of the Bulfinch Crossing development connected to the Government Center Garage where the private developers on Thursday discovered structural weaknesses on support columns, leading to suspension of service on Green and Orange lines through portions of downtown Boston.

Boston firefighters are on the scene Friday of a high-rise under construction in Haymarket Square where smoke can be seen billowing out of the unfinished upper levels.

At least six ladders were placed against the glass-enclosed tower by firefighters as they responded to the emergency.

An evacuation was also underway.

Boston Fire Department responded to a fire at One Congress in downtown Boston on Friday. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

State Police closed off ramps from Interstate 93 at Congress Street in both directions due to the firefighting response.

One Congress will be the headquarters for State Street and InterSystems. State Street plans to begin taking occupancy in the first half of 2023 and InterSystems planning to move in sometime in 2024. The law firm, K&L Gates, will occupy two floors, the Globe has reported.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.





