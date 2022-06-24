Former paramedic charged with allegedly tampering with liquid fentanyl vials while working for ambulance company in Needham

A former paramedic was charged with allegedly tampering with liquid fentanyl vials while she was working for an ambulance company in Needham, the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday.

Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, is charged with tampering with a consumer product, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. Mangan, who is a licensed EMT paramedic in Massachusetts, worked part-time as an EMT for an ambulance service company.

While working in Needham on or about Sept. 30, 2020, Mangan allegedly tampered with three fentanyl citrate vials by removing fentanyl citrate and replacing it with saline, prosecutors said.