Here’s how politicians and activists are reacting to the end of Roe v. Wade

The decision was met with anger and grief online — from prominent politicians, activists for reproductive rights, and everyday women and birthing people. Anti-abortion activists are celebrating a monumental victory.

The Supreme Court Friday overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, ending decades-old constitutional protection for abortion and opening the doors for states to ban the procedure.

Massachusetts Senator Edward J. Markey tweeted that, “The overturning of Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood is an egregious and overtly political act that jeopardizes the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans. Abolish the filibuster, pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, and expand the Court now.”

Katherine Clark, the House representative for Massachusetts 5th Congressional District and a member of House Democratic leadership, tweeted that the move “brings us to the horrifying reality of government-mandated pregnancy — we are now living in a dystopian nightmare. Forced pregnancy is morally abhorrent, and this decision will set women back decades. But we are not powerless. We will fight.”

Former president Barack Obama chimed in, too. “Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” he tweeted.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama added on Twitter that she, too, was “heartbroken.”

”This is what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmothers lived through, and now we are here again.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren put out a statement that doubled as a rallying call. “We will not go back. Not now. Not ever.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a House representative from New York and a prominent progressive voice, tweeted out a screenshot from a prior Instagram story, calling for hope and strength in the face of the Roe decision — and other dismal news.

“There is no doubt that things are bad. ... But that does not preclude the fact that slowly but surely, some good can be growing.”

Massachusetts Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Maura Healy said today “dark day in our history.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a staunch antiabortion advocate, released a statement declaring that “Life Won.”

”Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged, and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn and the support for women in crisis pregnancy centers to every state in America.”

He went on to call for anti-abortion laws in all 50 states: “Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who has spent his career fighting to get conservative justices appointed to the highest court in the land, touted the Supreme Court ruling as “courageous and correct.” In a statement, he said the decision righted past wrongs.

“The Court has corrected a terrible legal and moral error, like when Brown v. Board overruled Plessy v. Ferguson. The Justices applied the Constitution. They carefully weighed the complex factors regarding precedent. The Court overturned mistaken rulings that even liberals have long admitted were incoherent, restoring the separation of powers.”

Jesse Mermell, the past president of the Alliance for Business Leadership and a former executive at Planned Parenthood, tweeted: “The far right that controls #SCOTUS was clear that they were coming for #abortion, & here we are. They have also been clear that they are coming for marriage equality, birth control, interracial marriage, & more. The impact of today’s #Dobbs ruling extends way beyond #abortion.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi placed the blame for the decision on “Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Republican Party & their supermajority on the Supreme Court” in a tweet.

“Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions,” she tweeted.

State Representative Tami Gouveia, a Democrat from Acton and candidate for lieutenant governor, tweeted that “The Supreme Court just took two big swipes against civil rights while simultaneously expanding access to guns,” citing yesterday’s ruling that struck down a New York law that restricted the ability to carry handguns.

“As tired as I am, I know we can’t quit,” she continued. ”There is too much on the line.”

Boston city councilor-turned-Massachusetts Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley released a statement saying that the end of Roe will worsen existing discrepancies in healthcare, particularly for Black and brown families.

She reminded Massachusetts residents that the prodecure remains protected in the state — and that any existing appointments will continue as planned.

“Let me be clear: by restricting abortion access, this Court is putting the health of the most vulnerable people at risk and we must use every tool, at every level of government, to protect reproductive rights and save lives.”

Laura Rankin, the author of “Bodies on the Line,” tweeted that there remains a path forward for activists fighting for abortion protections.

“This is devastating, an absolute national tragedy. But know that this isn’t the end of this fight, that activists and organizers are diligently working to continue access to safe abortion,” she said.





Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.