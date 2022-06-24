Highlighting Pride Month, Roxbury Film Festival, and Black Music Month during ‘Black News Hour’

Lisa Simmons, artistic and executive director at the Roxbury International Film Festival , talked about why the festival started. She said to expect for the event happening June 23 through June 29 in the Museum of Fine Arts look into mental health, incarceration, and history, along with movies that will make you laugh. The event will also be online from June 27 to July 2.

During this episode of “Black News Hour,” The Globe’s Jeneé Osterheldt and Tiana Woodard heard from guests about the Roxbury Film Festival starting this month, along with Black Music Month and Pride Month, which span the month of June.

“It is really about celebrating people of color around the world,” Simmons said.

Then, guests joined to talk about what Pride means to them and the intersection of queerness and Black music. Quincey J. Roberts Sr., who will serve as the inaugural Executive Director for the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement, said, “June is just one month. I want us to be celebrated every single day.”

Harold Steward, executive director and cultural strategist at The Theater Offensive, talked about pride as a “concept” or “branding.”

“There’s not a day of my life that I can think about Black people and queer people not operating from a space of something called pride. I think it’s the thing that has been transgressive about all of us,” Steward said.

Julia Golden, interim president at Trans Resistance, gave details about the Annual Trans Resistance March & Festival kicking off on Saturday with a march from Cedar Square Park in Roxbury to Franklin Park Playstead, where the festivities will continue with performances.

Abeo Powder, cofounder of TrailblazHers Run Co., talked about the all female run crew and their work of empowering the community.

Later, singer and songwriter Candice Hoyes, shared her inspiration behind her EP, Blue Lagoon Woman.

