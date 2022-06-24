Follow live updates on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

June 24, 2022

Local college students ‘devastated’ by Supreme Court decision — 11:34 a.m.

By Kate Selig, Globe Correspondent

Maya Mudgal, 21, said she was “[expletive] devastated” to see the news of the decision.

A rising fifth-year student at Northeastern, she said she anticipates abortion will continue to be protected in Massachusetts, but she worries for people living elsewhere where access will be severely restricted or banned.

“As someone who could get pregnant, and as someone who doesn’t want to be pregnant, it limits the places that I will be able to live in my life. It limits a lot of the decisions I’ll be able to make in my life,” she said. “And that’s coming from a place of immense privilege. It’s really difficult to think about what other people are going to have to go through to access critical care.”

“This is going to hit hardest for people who already have the hardest time accessing abortions,” she added. “Rich people and white people are always going to be able to access abortions, and for everyone else, it’s going to get a lot fucking harder.”

Lily Elwood, 21, woke up this morning and found out about the news from a New York Times Instagram post. She’s worried the decision will open the door for the Supreme Court to roll back other protections, such as the right to contraception.

“It’s disgusting,” she said. “I’m really appalled. I’m not surprised at all, but it’s very upsetting.”

Legal experts on both sides unpack SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade — 11:32 a.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

Some legal experts Friday blasted the Supreme Court decision that ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a ruling that’s expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, while conservative jurists praised the highly anticipated decision.

What does a US Supreme Court ruling on abortion mean for Rhode Island? — 11:29 a.m.

By Alexa Gagosz, Globe Staff

In Rhode Island, lawmakers in 2019 passed the Reproductive Privacy Act, which protects the legal right to an abortion in Rhode Island, even if Roe v. Wade is weakened or overturned.

Here are the protections Rhode Islanders have — and do not have — under state law.

Supreme Court ruling, though expected, hits abortion advocates hard — 11:24 a.m.

By Stephanie Ebbert, Globe Staff

The Supreme Court opinion, overturning nearly 50 years of precedence, dealt an emotional blow to those who work in reproductive rights even though the ruling had been forecast by the publication of Justice Alito’s draft opinion in May by Politico.

“I’m devastated,” said an emotional Rebecca Hart Holder, executive director of Reproductive Equity Now. “I’m devastated for our daughters, for all the people that had abortions scheduled today. I’m devastated for our future.”

Reproductive rights advocates are planning an afternoon press conference outside the State House.

“This dangerous and chilling decision will have devastating consequences across the country, forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for care or remain pregnant,” said Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts. “This is a dark day for our country, but we’ve been preparing for this. In Massachusetts, abortion will remain legal and protected under state law.”

‘A dystopian nightmare:’ See reactions to the decision — 11:20 a.m.

By Diti Kohli, Globe Staff

The Supreme Court Friday overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, ending decades-old constitutional protection for abortion and opening the doors for states to ban the procedure.

The decision was met with anger and grief online — from prominent politicians, activists for reproductive rights, and everyday women. Pro-life activists are celebrating a monumental victory.

Here are a few.

Climate justice activist responds to the overturning of Roe v Wade — 11:16 a.m.

By Dharna Noor, Globe Staff

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has some climate justice activists enraged.

”I don’t have the words to express the grief, anger and disappointment in our institutions I feel,” said Varshini Prakash, executive director of the youth climate organization the Sunrise Movement, in a statement.

She said she fears that Democrats’ resistance to codifying Roe v Wade could alienate young voters and cost the party seats in upcoming elections.

“What is the point of having a Democratic trifecta if they don’t fight for us when extremists are ripping away our rights,” she said.

Supreme Court decision is a ‘slap in the face to women,’ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says — 11:07 a.m.

Anti-abortion activists celebrate Supreme Court decision — 10:50 a.m.

By Stephanie Ebbert and Mike Damiano, Globe Staff

Anti-abortion activists worked for nearly half a century for the historic reversal of abortion rights on Friday morning.

“Today, the ability to determine whether and when to limit abortion was returned to the American people who have every right to enact laws like Mississippi’s which protect mothers and unborn babies after 15 weeks - when they have fully formed noses, can suck their thumb, and feel pain,” March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said in a statement. “We are so grateful to the countless pro-life people of goodwill who contributed and sacrificed to make today possible – including the millions of those who have marched for life over the years - and we recognize that this is just the beginning of our work to advance policies that protect life.”

The March for Life, an annual rally held in Washington D.C. since 1974 to oppose abortion, will continue, she said, “until abortion is unthinkable because equality begins in the womb.”

“This is a moment that life advocates have worked tirelessly for throughout the past half-century,” said Myrna Maloney Flynn, president of the state’s leading anti-abortion group, Massachusetts Citizens for Life, in a statement released to the media. “A grave and unjust abuse of judicial power has been corrected.”

In an interview before the decision, Maloney Flynn said that although the overturning of Roe would not substantially affect policy in Massachusetts, she hoped that the decision would present an opportunity for dialog about the future of abortion policy.

Her group, which she said was founded the day after the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, will try to persuade Massachusetts residents that the science of fetal development lends support to the anti-abortion position. “It’s been an uphill battle and it will continue to be an uphill battle,” she said.

The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade. What happens now? — 10:46 a.m.

By Stephanie Ebbert, Globe Staff

The new ruling, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholds Mississippi’s state law barring abortion after 15 weeks, overturns nearly 50 years of precedent, and returns the most divisive issue in American politics to the state level.

Here’s a look at what comes next.

See photos of the scene outside the Supreme Court — 10:35 a.m.

People protested about abortion on Friday outside the Supreme Court in Washington. Steve Helber/Associated Press

Pro-choice demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court on Friday. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

A celebration outside the Supreme Court on Friday. Steve Helber/Associated Press

A pro-life supporter reacted outside the Supreme Court. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Map: A state-by-state look at abortion law now that Roe v. Wade is overturned — 10:25 a.m.

By Christina Prignano and Ryan Huddle, Globe Staff

The guaranteed right to an abortion, enshrined in US law for nearly 50 years, has now been erased, kicking the issue back to states and allowing them to set abortion law as they see fit.

Here’s a review of what abortion access could look like now that Roe is overturned, based on existing laws in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

A history of abortion in the US: How we arrived at the overturning of Roe v. Wade — 10:25 a.m.

By Shelley Murphy and Tonya Alanez, Globe Staff

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and its guaranteed right to an abortion, a ruling that was expected after a draft opinion was leaked in May, when it sent shock waves across the country.

But those who’ve been watching the abortion rights debate closely were not surprised that this conservative majority would eviscerate what had been a constitutional right for nearly 50 years.

Here is a look at key moments that brought us to Roe’s demise.

Read the ruling — 10:20 a.m.

By The Associated Press

Justice Samuel Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.

Read it here:

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions — 10:14 a.m.

By The Associated Press

