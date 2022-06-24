Man dies in three alarm apartment fire in Groveland

Three people who were trapped in the rear of the building at 2 Manor Drive were rescued by firefighters using a ground ladder, the statement said.

“His name is not being released pending a formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” the office said in a statement.

A man died in a three-alarm fire at a four-unit apartment building in Groveland Friday afternoon, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Groveland police, who were the first to arrive at the scene at 3:01 p.m., reported the three residents were trapped. The nearest fire truck, located on Main Street, was tied up on a medical call at the time. A mutual aid call was put out and fire crews from Georgetown and West Newbury responded, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The victim was found on the first floor, where he was pronounced dead. His death was the first fatality from a fire in Groveland since 1966, the statement said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by several surrounding communities in the Merrimack Valley.

Newburyport, Newbury, Merrimac, Amesbury, Methuen, and Rowley fire departments responded to the scene. The Andover Fire Department sent an air trailer to assist fire crews.

PRIDEStar EMS and Cataldo Ambulance also responded to the scene. The Boxford and North Andover fire departments covered Groveland stations.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.