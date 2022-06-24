Massachusetts education commissioner will recommend declaring Boston schools underperforming

The move comes after weeks of negotiations fell apart between Riley and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on developing a district-improvement plan.

The recommendation falls short of pursuing a state takeover of the 49,000 student system. If the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approves the recommendation, it would take effect July 1.

Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley plans to ask his board on Tuesday to declare the Boston Public Schools “underperforming,” a move that will allow the state to bring in a monitor to oversee improvement efforts in the district.

“Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement on provisions that would provide independent oversight to ensure that the district is accurately and transparently reporting its data,” Riley wrote in a memo to the state board on Friday. “After considering the areas of alignment between the City/BPS and DESE that have emerged from these discussions — which were substantial yet ultimately insufficient — as well the feedback we have heard from the community, at this time, I am not recommending that the Board place the district in receivership by designating it a chronically underperforming district.”

A blistering state review last month highlighted a wide range of areas — including systemic dysfunction in its special education department, late running school buses, and ongoing compliance problems with English learner programs — that BPS has failed to make enough progress in over the last two years or lost ground.

The review also highlighted new issues, including problems with the accuracy of data BPS was providing the state. For instance, it was excluding no-show buses from its report on late-arriving school buses.

