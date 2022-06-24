New England news in brief

A former paramedic was charged with allegedly tampering with liquid fentanyl vials while she was working for an ambulance company in Needham, the US attorney’s office said Friday. Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, is charged with tampering with a consumer product, the US attorney’s office said in a statement. Mangan, who is a licensed EMT paramedic in Massachusetts, worked part time as an EMT for an ambulance service company. She will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date. While working in Needham on or about Sept. 30, 2020, Mangan allegedly tampered with three fentanyl citrate vials by removing fentanyl citrate and replacing it with saline, prosecutors said. “The liquid remaining in the three vials contained only approximately 4.4%, 6.8%, and 24.2% of the declared concentration of fentanyl citrate,” the statement said.

CHELSEA

Man charged with illegal gun, drug possession

A 21-year-old man was ordered held on $10,000 bail Friday after his arraignment in Chelsea District Court on multiple charges of illegal gun and drug possession, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said. Jose Oseguera of Chelsea was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, improper storage of large-capacity firearms and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, the prosecutors said in a statement. If he posts bail, he must have GPS monitoring, the statement said. He is due back in court on July 25 for a hearing. He was arrested after police executed a search warrant on his apartment and vehicle. Officers allegedly found two 9mm firearms, one loaded with 19 rounds and the other loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, three large plastic bags of marijuana, a large plastic bag of crack cocaine, two digital scales and $16,692 in cash, Friday, the statement said.

CONCORD, N.H.

Lawyers for youth center victims oppose settlement

New Hampshire’s proposed process for settling decades of sexual and physical abuse allegations at its youth detention center amounts to “setting a trap” for hundreds of financially insecure victims, according to their lawyers. Lawmakers have approved a $100 million settlement fund for men and women who were abused as children at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly called the Youth Development Center. The attorney general’s office released preliminary documents last week on how it would calculate individual payments and plans to update them based on feedback from the victims’ lawyers before submitting them to lawmakers for approval. According to the draft documents, victims of sexual assault would be eligible for base awards ranging from $25,000 to $200,000 that would be increased based on the frequency of abuse plus nearly a dozen aggravating factors, including abuse that resulted in pregnancy, perpetration by multiple people or continued abuse for more than two years. Victims would have two years to file claims, starting Jan. 1. Individual payments for sexual abuse will be limited to $1.5 million, while payments for physical abuse will be limited to $150,000. The figures are based on national research into similar settlements reached with nearly 5,000 claimants nationwide, officials said. But attorneys for the potential claimants in New Hampshire called them “absurdly low.” In a letter to Attorney General John Formella, attorneys Rus Rilee and David Vicinanzo said Thursday that the base amounts appear driven by the desire to resolve as many claims as possible under the limits, “not by any sense of fairness or decency.” The attorneys also argued that in researching other settlements elsewhere, the state include cases that aren’t similar to the New Hampshire abuse and left out comparable cases. And they repeated their criticism that victims shouldn’t be forced to give up their right to sue with no guarantee they will get any money. (AP)

