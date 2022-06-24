No one can underestimate Nellie Gorbea now

When she was running for secretary of state in 2014, she wasn’t given much of a chance because she was running in a primary against a rich guy who had lots of institutional support, including the Democratic Party’s endorsement. She outworked him in the cities and rolled him in the suburbs to score a narrow victory.

Nellie Gorbea couldn’t have picked a better name for her first television commercial as she seeks the Democratic nod for Rhode Island governor: “ Underestimated .”

She faced the same challenges in her campaign for governor. Before Gina Raimondo left to join the Biden administration, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner was considered the frontrunner to succeed her. Raimondo’s departure threw another wrench into Gorbea’s plans because it made Dan McKee, someone who wasn’t considered a top-tier candidate, the incumbent.

Advertisement

Yet with less than 90 days until the Sept.13 primary, Gorbea is neck-and-neck with McKee, and holding a fairly steady lead over the other Democrats in the race, including former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and health care advocate Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz. (Magaziner decided to run for Congress.)

Whatever Gorbea has been doing so far is working.

How can we tell?

Just take a look at the criticism Gorbea has faced from McKee and Foulkes this week about the commercial, where she floats the idea of raising taxes on corporations to fix the housing crisis and fully implement universal pre-kindergarten.

Sure, the ad was basically 30 seconds of saying she paid for focus groups without saying she paid for focus groups, but it finally gave McKee and Foulkes a chance to take a swipe at Gorbea without looking petty.

McKee’s campaign said Gorbea’s ad was filled with “irresponsible grandstanding, not real policy ideas,” even though the two have pretty similar focus-group-tested visions for the state. Foulkes offered a slicker critique, suggesting the “Nellie tax” was going to hurt small businesses like Del’s and Gregg’s.

Advertisement

Gorbea’s opponents aren’t far off base.

It’s completely reasonable to question why Gorbea would use her introductory ad to Rhode Islanders to announce that she wants to raise taxes at a moment when gas and grocery prices are through the roof.

But they wouldn’t be targeting her if she wasn’t quickly becoming the face of the race. No one is bickering about Brown’s positions on any issue, for example.

Now it’s up to Gorbea to defend her position by crafting a coherent response that the average Rhode Islander can understand.

She should start by being honest. During a Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council candidate forum in May, Gorbea also said she could support raising taxes on the wealthy – another concept that tends to poll well among Democrats.

Her explanation was sound. There’s going to come a time when all the federal stimulus money dries up and Rhode Island no longer has a surplus approaching a billion dollars, and state leaders should have a plan for how to pay for all their grand ideas when that time comes.

Politically, the Nellie tax also makes a lot of sense when you consider Gorbea’s potential path to victory in this primary.

She’s already in a good place in the polls, but if she can convince those on the far left that she’s the most progressive candidate who can actually win the race, she might be able to pick off a few thousand people who don’t want to waste their vote on Brown or Muñoz.

Advertisement

The state Democratic Party meets this weekend to endorse candidates in all the big races, and you can expect McKee and Foulkes to spend the next few days trying to convince party leaders that Gorbea stepped in it with her tax plan.

No matter what happens, no one should be underestimating her now.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.