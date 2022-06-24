Parts of Green, Orange lines remain shut down amid ‘structural issue’ at Government Center Garage

Green Line service between the Government Center station in downtown Boston and the Lechmere station in Cambridge is suspended indefinitely, while service on the Orange Line between North Station and the Back Bay stations is also suspended, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses are in use on portions of the Green and Orange Lines Friday morning after the company tearing down the Government Center Garage discovered structural weaknesses in support columns near MBTA tunnels in Haymarket Square, prompting the T to abruptly shut down service on parts of both lines.

Boston police said streets will also be closed around the Government Center neighborhood due to the structural concerns.

Advertisement

The discovery comes just three months after a deck collapse at the private Government Center Garage resulted in the death of a worker.

The disruption was announced Thursday night by the MBTA and HYM Investment Group, which is redesigning the garage and it immediate surroundings into “Bullfinch Crossing,” a multibillion-dollar commercial development. Officials said the support columns for the garage were found to be “severely deteriorated” by engineers inspecting the subway tunnels. The company said the structural issue on the columns was not connected to the demolition of the garage.

But the issue is the latest calamity for the MBTA, whose aging subway system has brought federal scrutiny that identified several safety issues, including insufficient staffing.

A passenger was dragged to his death by a Red Line train in April. This week, new Orange Line trains were taken out of service over safety concerns.

On Thursday, engineers for the HYM Investment Group notified the MBTA “that the garage’s support columns that pass through MBTA tunnels near Haymarket station are severely deteriorated, creating an unsafe environment in the tunnel area for Green Line and Orange Line trains to operate through,” the MBTA said Thursday.

Advertisement

It is not known when service will resume, the T said. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement that the T will demand that HYM pay costs associated with service disruptions.

The developers of the garage project said the column was compromised by water damage not related to the demolition of the garage.

“A subsurface column in proximity to the Green and Orange Lines was identified as compromised from years of water damage,” National Real Estate Advisors and the HYM Investment Group said in a statement. “The condition of this column is unrelated to the demolition work at the Government Center Garage. In an abundance of caution, the MBTA is diverting operations around the Haymarket MBTA Station.”

The new detours and service changes are similar to those implemented in the spring, when a construction worker was killed while demolishing the garage.

In March, Peter Monsini, 51, of Easton, died after the garage floor underneath him buckled as he was operating a piece of heavy machinery on a Saturday afternoon. The tragedy led to service being suspended beneath the garage and a construction stoppage as officials worked to ensure the site was safe.

Construction has been suspended since that incident, and the inspections Thursday were part of an effort to restart the work.

The Federal Transit Administration last week issued a scathing review of MBTA safety issues and ordered the T to increase staffing at its operations control center, improve general safety operating procedures, and address delayed critical track maintenance and safety recertifications for employees whose credentials have lapsed.

Advertisement

The T reduced subway service this week in response to the FTA’s finding that it does not have enough dispatchers in the control center to safely manage the system.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.