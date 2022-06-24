Photos: Reactions to the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe

Anti-abortion protesters celebrated following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Gemunu Amarasinghe/Associated PressAn abortion-rights protester shedded tears following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Gemunu Amarasinghe/Associated PressA pro-life supporter reacted outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty ImagesThe US Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health which was issued electronically is seen on Friday in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reacted to the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, at the Capitol in Washington, DC.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated PressMari Schoen hugged a fellow supporter as they celebrated the overturning of Roe v Wade by the Supreme Court while standing outside of the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Columbus, Ohio.Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via APDemonstrators protested in front of the US Supreme Court moments before the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling Washington, DC. Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesAbortion-rights activists reacted after hearing the Supreme Court decision on abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC.Jacquelyn Martin/Associated PressPro-choice and pro-life signs are seen outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty ImagesVeteran Pink House defender Derenda Hancock stared at anti-abortion opponents protesting outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, moments after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was issued, Friday.Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press