The Rhode Island lawmakers who aren’t running for reelection this year

My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick reports that Filippi’s decision cleared the way for state Representative Michael W. Chippendale to become the new minority leader on the House side. Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere is also retiring this year.

One of the biggest stunners of the night was House Minority Leader Blake Filippi’s announcement that he is stepping away. The Block Island Republican is widely seen as one of the most talented politicians in his party, and took a serious look at running for governor this year.

While you were sleeping, the General Assembly wrapped up another legislative session, and in keeping with tradition, the House and Senate bid farewell to lawmakers who are not seeking reelection this fall.

Here’s a closer look at the representatives and senators who we know aren’t seeking reelection. Remember, the candidate declaration period begins Monday.

House of Representatives (75 members)

District 5 (Providence): Representative Marcia Ranglin-Vassell, a Democrat whose 2016 victory over then-House minority leader John DeSimone sent shockwaves through the State House, announced her retirement last week.

District 36 (Charlestown, New Shoreham, South Kingstown, Westerly): Republican Representative Blake Filippi announced Thursday that he isn’t running for another term. He was first elected in 2014.

District 65 (East Providence): Representative Gregg Amore, a Democrat, is running for secretary of state.

District 66 (Barrington, East Providence): Representative Liana Cassar, a Democrat, is stepping away after two terms.

District 69 (Woonsocket): Representative Steve Lima, a Democrat, is leaving after one term in the House.

District 74 (Jamestown, Middletown): Representative Deborah Ruggiero is seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

Senate (38 members)

District 11 (Bristol, Portsmouth, Tiverton): Senator James A. Seveney, one of the most policy-minded members of the chamber, isn’t seeking a fourth term.

District 18 (East Providence, Pawtucket): Senator Cynthia Mendes is seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor.

District 31 (Warwick, Cranston): Democratic Senator Kendra Anderson is stepping away after one term.

District 31 (Barrington, Bristol, East Providence): Senator Cynthia Coyne, a Democrat, isn’t running for a fifth term. Her departure creates an opening for the chairmanship of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee.

District 38 (Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown): Senate Minority Leader Dennis Algiere, who was elected in 1992, is retiring from the chamber this year.

