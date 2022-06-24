At R.I. State House rally, activists demand Assembly reconvene to pass Equality in Abortion Coverage Act

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Speakers before a large, responsive, mostly peaceful crowd voiced anger and resolve at a rally at the Rhode Island State House Friday night, on the day the U.S. Supreme Court ended 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade in a 5-to-4 decision.
Organized and hosted by the Womxn Project HQ, the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island, and their partners, the gathering at the State House filled the plaza and lasted well past sunset.
Jennifer Rourke of the Womxn Project said she is furious at the high court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today, and had some strong words.
She said she is concerned for her son, who is gay, and his hope to be able to marry one day. She said she is also concerned about the potential impact of the court’s decision on her interracial marriage. She is Black, Puerto Rican and white, while her husband is Irish and German.
“We warned you about Roe, y’all are just starting to listen,” Rourke said. “We told y’all they are gonna come for Marriage Equality, they are gonna come for this. And the right for me to love my husband.”
Rourke demands the R.I. General Assembly reconvene in a special session to take up and pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act.
Rourke called for Governor Daniel J. McKee to hold off signing the $13.6 billion budget the Assembly just passed until legislators return to the State House and pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act.
McKee has said he supported the EACA, which would have allowed Medicaid coverage of abortions in Rhode Island. And Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos advocated for it. But it wasn’t voted on during the General Assembly session that just ended. Nor did McKee include it in his budget.
.@JenRourke29 just called for the Rhode Island General Assembly to return to the State House for a special session to pass the EACA. Then she called on @GovDanMcKee: “Do not sign that budget” without it, she said. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/NkDspQYrUZ— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
Advocates are calling on @GovDanMcKee to include Medicaid coverage for abortion services in his budget, which he’s supposed to sign next week, by projecting it across the Rhode Island State House amid the U.S. Supreme Court overturning #RoeVWade today. pic.twitter.com/DzuW3YSv0B— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
Globe Rhode Island’s Alexa Gagosz and Carlos Muñoz live tweeted from the event.
Rhode Island passed the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019, protecting the right to an abortion in the state. Many Rhode Island politicians and reproductive health advocates say Rhode Island should have done more to protect abortion access.
Some at the State House are wearing collars reminiscent of those worn by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion for women. Others are wearing red and black in solidarity with abortion rights. Many are expressing disappointment.
“If they can overturn Roe v. Wade, what else can they overturn? Rules about interracial marriage? About gay marriage?” asked one advocate wearing a red T-shirt that reads “Act Today to Protect Tomorrow.”
“Anything is possible and that’s a little scary.”
June 25, 2022
Janelle, of Providence, waiting for the rally to begin. There’s going to be a number of speakers, just like the rally that occurred in May. pic.twitter.com/EfQVeXyfgN— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
A strong crowd has come to the Those Island State House for a demonstration led by @WomanProjectHQ Providence. #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/X2RnavOHkc— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 24, 2022
Haley of New Bedford, Mass. here in front of the Rhode Island State House. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/o86tGgbxRS— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 24, 2022
More people filing into the Rhode Island State House Plaza to protest against the overturning of #RoeVsWade. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/CzzSZXWUUK— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 24, 2022
Michael Dami, of North Providence, outside the Rhode Island State House. He told me his first protest was in 2017 during the Women’s March in DC. When asked why he felt compelled to march, “I have a daughter. Why are men older than me making decisions for her and my wife?” pic.twitter.com/e5oidMCcbV— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 24, 2022
The State House Plaza is filled as the rally starts to get under way.
The plaza of the Rhode Island State House right now, just as the rally outcrying #RoeVsWade being overturned begins. pic.twitter.com/Oxqjv2tfa5— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
She’s listing the states that have completely banned abortions in the US.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
“In Rhode Island, we have a little bit of grace.” https://t.co/FLpukDNTsl
“This is not just about access to reproduction rights, they’re after all of us,” the Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson said.
“SCOTUS do your best, but this is one old queer woman who is going nowhere!”
“We will never stop,” she said, encouraging the crowd in a call and response. “Are you fired up?! Are you ready to go?”
Live: The @WomanProjectHQ is hosting a US Supreme Court Decision Day Action: Rally and Call to Action at the Rhode Island State House. #RoeVsWade #Providence https://t.co/tZ1c9PrXa1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 25, 2022
Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies, the director of the @EconProgressRI, said that “five people decided 50 years” of the freedom to choose.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
She is calling for a special session at the Rhode Island State House to pass the EACA.
“We can no longer afford to stand by.” pic.twitter.com/lrmShxJIjD
“Today, I am deeply troubled,” said Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies, the director of the Economic Progress RI, “Rhode Island leaders…. Where is the urgency to respond?”
Notice some of these signs:— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
“Separation of church and state.”
“Abortion is healthcare.”
“Abortion bans are racist.”
“Keep abortion safe and legal.” pic.twitter.com/XwuytPbRF6
Dr. Mark Ryan, who works at R.I. Hospital and Brown University, said that Americans lives are “at risk.”— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
He said women are more likely to die in the US than Australia when giving birth.
“How many more women have to die before we realize this is a horrible decision?” #RoeVWade pic.twitter.com/v3YQOiaaH4
Dr. Mark Ryan also mentioned that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo cut Medicare funding twice while she was governor of Rhode Island. “We need a system that does not discriminate against people.” He said the General Assembly should have passed the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act this session.
Another speaker emphasized, “Abortion rights are human rights. Abortion rights are trans rights. Abortion rights are worker rights.”
Rhode Islanders have gathered in droves here in Providence on the Rhode Island State House plaza and lawn. They are cheering for expanding abortion rights here, but are also expressing their disappointment + anger over #RoeVWade being overturned.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
Stay tuned with @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/haSes1vjxa
Bella Robinson from COYOTE RI calls the US Supreme Court “full of fascists.”— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
She said she is sick of “fake feminists” who “don’t support the choice of all women.”
“It’s my vagina and I have the right to speak to my doctor about it with respect.” pic.twitter.com/EdNXiXw4Ul
Charlotte Peters from the @WomanProjectHQ talking about how overturning #RoeVWade will hurt health clinics that provide more than just abortion services.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
She later said, “In recent years, we’ve seen a wave of anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation in our country.” pic.twitter.com/2cYlhydsof
“I wept today,” said Jackie Anderson, a labor and delivery nurse for the last decade here in Rhode Island.— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
Here’s what she said about the privacy rights of women in the United States now that #RoeVWade has been overturned. pic.twitter.com/BKxzXJzqoi
Live: The @WomanProjectHQ is hosting a US Supreme Court Decision Day Action: Rally and Call to Action at the Rhode Island State House. #RoeVsWade #ProvidencePosted by Carlos R Munoz on Friday, June 24, 2022
About 90 minutes into the event, there was a fight and Jennifer Rourke of the Womxn Project was punched in the face.
A Rhode Island state police K-9 unit assisted in making an arrest. Rourke did not appear to be injured but was upset.
A message left with Rhode Island state police was not immediately returned.
There was one counter protestor. Abortion rights activists at this #RoeVsWade rally outside the Rhode Island State House asked for him to leave. A fight broke out. Police got involved. @Globe_RI pic.twitter.com/EruWAwtupz— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 25, 2022
With reports from the Globe Rhode Island’s Alexa Gagosz and Carlos Muñoz.
maria caporizzo can be reached at maria.caporizzo@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @mariacap.