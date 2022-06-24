At R.I. State House rally, activists demand Assembly reconvene to pass Equality in Abortion Coverage Act

Jennifer Rourke of the Womxn Project said she is furious at the high court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today, and had some strong words.

Organized and hosted by the Womxn Project HQ, the Women’s Fund of Rhode Island, and their partners, the gathering at the State House filled the plaza and lasted well past sunset.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Speakers before a large, responsive, mostly peaceful crowd voiced anger and resolve at a rally at the Rhode Island State House Friday night, on the day the U.S. Supreme Court ended 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade in a 5-to-4 decision.

She said she is concerned for her son, who is gay, and his hope to be able to marry one day. She said she is also concerned about the potential impact of the court’s decision on her interracial marriage. She is Black, Puerto Rican and white, while her husband is Irish and German.

“We warned you about Roe, y’all are just starting to listen,” Rourke said. “We told y’all they are gonna come for Marriage Equality, they are gonna come for this. And the right for me to love my husband.”

Rourke demands the R.I. General Assembly reconvene in a special session to take up and pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act.

Rourke called for Governor Daniel J. McKee to hold off signing the $13.6 billion budget the Assembly just passed until legislators return to the State House and pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act.

McKee has said he supported the EACA, which would have allowed Medicaid coverage of abortions in Rhode Island. And Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos advocated for it. But it wasn’t voted on during the General Assembly session that just ended. Nor did McKee include it in his budget.

Globe Rhode Island’s Alexa Gagosz and Carlos Muñoz live tweeted from the event.

Rhode Island passed the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019, protecting the right to an abortion in the state. Many Rhode Island politicians and reproductive health advocates say Rhode Island should have done more to protect abortion access.

Some at the State House are wearing collars reminiscent of those worn by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion for women. Others are wearing red and black in solidarity with abortion rights. Many are expressing disappointment.

“If they can overturn Roe v. Wade, what else can they overturn? Rules about interracial marriage? About gay marriage?” asked one advocate wearing a red T-shirt that reads “Act Today to Protect Tomorrow.”

“Anything is possible and that’s a little scary.”

The State House Plaza is filled as the rally starts to get under way.

“This is not just about access to reproduction rights, they’re after all of us,” the Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson said.

“SCOTUS do your best, but this is one old queer woman who is going nowhere!”

“We will never stop,” she said, encouraging the crowd in a call and response. “Are you fired up?! Are you ready to go?”

WATCH LIVE:

“Today, I am deeply troubled,” said Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies, the director of the Economic Progress RI, “Rhode Island leaders…. Where is the urgency to respond?”





Dr. Mark Ryan also mentioned that Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo cut Medicare funding twice while she was governor of Rhode Island. “We need a system that does not discriminate against people.” He said the General Assembly should have passed the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act this session.

Another speaker emphasized, “Abortion rights are human rights. Abortion rights are trans rights. Abortion rights are worker rights.”

About 90 minutes into the event, there was a fight and Jennifer Rourke of the Womxn Project was punched in the face.

A Rhode Island state police K-9 unit assisted in making an arrest. Rourke did not appear to be injured but was upset.

A message left with Rhode Island state police was not immediately returned.





With reports from the Globe Rhode Island’s Alexa Gagosz and Carlos Muñoz.

maria caporizzo can be reached at maria.caporizzo@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @mariacap.