Tell us: How do you feel about the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade?

The US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision protecting abortion rights in America for nearly 50 years.

How do you feel about this, and what are your thoughts on the issue? We want to hear from you.

Share your thoughts in the survey below, or find us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, and share your thoughts there. You can also drop us a voicemail at ‪(617) 299-9661. The recordings may be used in a future Globe story.