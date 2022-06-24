‘This ruling is truly catastrophic’; R.I. advocates, politicians react to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Rhode Island passed the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019, protecting the right to an abortion in the state. When a draft of the Supreme Court decision was leaked in May, Rhode Island legislators vowed to protect abortion rights in the state.

PROVIDENCE — The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, ending 50 years of constitutional protection for abortion. The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is expected to lead to bans on abortion in about half of the country, and many Rhode Island politicians and reproductive health advocates say Rhode Island should have done more to protect abortion access in the state.

Advertisement

“I am proud that the General Assembly had the foresight to protect a women’s right to choose three years ago,” House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said in a statement at the time. “It is the law of the land in Rhode Island and will remain the law regardless of what the U.S. Supreme Court does. I am prepared to protect the Reproductive Privacy Act if there are any attempts to overturn it.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“Abortion rights will not change in our state regardless of what the US Supreme Court decides,” read a joint statement shared by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, a Warwick Democrat, and Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, a Providence Democrat. “The Reproductive Privacy Act has been law in Rhode Island for three years now, and as leaders of the Senate, we will not entertain any effort to amend that statute.”

Spokespeople for Shekarchi and Ruggerio did not immediately respond to the Globe’s request for comment on Friday.

Bishop Thomas J. Tobin of the Diocese of Providence expressed support for the ruling.

The Catholic Church has been “clear and consistent in teaching that abortion is a grave moral evil,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

”I am very pleased that the Supreme Court has now effectively overturned Roe v. Wade that for decades has directed abortion legislation in this country,” he said. “The decision is proper for both moral and legal reasons.”

A protest is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Rhode Island State House.

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos said in a statement that the Supreme Court’s ruling was a “disgraceful setback for millions of Americans.”

“As a mother, the most basic thing I want for my son and daughter is for them to have opportunities to live happy, healthy, and independent lives,” Matos said. “I will now have to explain to my daughter that she may not grow up to have the same fundamental access to healthcare as my son.”

“Make no mistake about it: today’s Supreme Court decision will not stop abortions,” said Governor Dan McKee in a Twitter thread. “It will only make them less safe. It’s time for Congress to act and support a woman’s right to choose, just like Rhode Island has done.”

ACLU of R.I. executive director Steven Brown said that despite Roe v. Wade being codified into law in Rhode Island, is is “essential that our leaders go further” to make abortion accessible and affordable by passing the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, or EACA, which was reintroduced this session by Representative Liana Cassar and Senator Bridget Valverde.

Advertisement

“Some of our most fundamental rights are now in jeopardy as a result of this decision, and the ACLU of Rhode Island pledges to work with others in fighting back against this extraordinary judicial attack on our basic freedoms,” said Brown.

Jocelyn Foye, director of The Womxn Project, who advocated for the 2019 Reproductive Privacy Act, said she is “done with the political games.”

“Let’s be clear that this ruling is truly catastrophic, but the work and the fight is not over,” she said. “It will never be over.”

Though the 2019 law protects abortion access in Rhode Island, it doesn’t make it much easier to terminate a pregnancy. Abortion is currently not covered by public health insurance in Rhode Island, so the 315,000 low-income residents who are on Medicaid have to pay for abortion care out of pocket. Abortions in Rhode Island could cost up to $5,000 or more. The Equality in Abortion Coverage Act would allow abortions to be covered by the state’s Medicaid program. McKee says he fully supports it, but the bill never passed the General Assembly — for the second year in a row — leaving residents on Medicaid without abortion care coverage.

People hold signs in support of abortion access during a pro-choice rally on the lawn of the Rhode Island State House in Providence, Rhode Island. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement, “Abortion is healthcare.”

“And today’s decision upending almost 50 years of precedent threatens essential healthcare access in states across the country where abortion is restricted under state law,” he said.

Providence Councilwoman and Mayoral Candidate Nirva LaFortune said, “Women, trans men, and non-binary folks are in danger. Make no mistake about it.”

Advertisement

“All of the issues facing our Nation are interconnected, woven together by a history of racism, misogyny, and disinvestment in marginalized communities,” she said. “Today’s decision will worsen health outcomes, it will worsen economic outcomes, and it will make our Nation less safe and less healthy.”

Here’s what other politicians and advocates in Rhode Island had to say about the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.