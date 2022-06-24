What you need to know about service disruptions on the MBTA Orange and Green lines

Here’s a primer on what the lastest issue for the beleaguered subway system means for riders:

It’s not known when full train service will resume, officials said Thursday.

Structural weaknesses to support columns near MBTA tunnels in Haymarket Square prompted the T on Thursday to abruptly shut down service on parts of the Green and Orange lines, with shuttle buses in use Friday .

♦ On the Green Line: Train service will be replaced with shuttle bus service between Lechmere and Government Center stations, the T says on its website.

♦ Haymarket station is closed and will not be serviced by shuttles, according to the T.

Advertisement

♦ On the Orange Line: Service is currently suspended between Back Bay and North Station. Riders are encouraged to use the Green Line between Copley and Government Center stations for alternative downtown service, the T says.

♦ Officials are also recommending that Orange Line customers headed downtown in the Oak Grove-bound direction take the Commuter Rail from Ruggles or Back Bay to South Station. Affected customers will be able to ride the commuter trains with their CharlieCards normally used for the subway.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

♦ All told, the stops with shuttle service on the affected stretches of the Green Line include: Government Center, North Station, Science Park, and Lechmere.

♦ The affected Orange Line stops with shuttle service are Back Bay and North Station. There will be no shuttle service at the closed stops of Tufts Medical Center, Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, State, and Haymarket.

The T site says riders “can use our trip planner to find a different route,” and that additional accessibility vans will be available for customers needing assistance.

“Riders interested in using these vans should ask MBTA staff at stations for information,” the T site says.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.