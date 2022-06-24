With Roe struck down, demonstrations and protests are planned around Mass.

The end of Roe v. Wade — a landmark case that protected abortion rights in America for nearly 50 years — spurred an onslaught of demonstrations Friday.
Thousands of people, on both sides of the debate, gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., and a number of smaller demonstrations are planned across Massachusetts.
Though the procedure is codified in the state, abortion advocates are fighting for the return of far-reaching federal protections and skewering the six justices who voted to strike down the existing law.
Here are the details on upcoming events:
- Reproductive rights advocates are planning a 1:30 afternoon press conference on Friday outside the Massachusetts State House. It’s led by the Beyond Roe Coalition, which includes Reproductive Equity Now, the ACLU of Massachusetts, and the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts.
- Several groups are planning a rally in the Boston Common for 5 p.m. Friday.
- The Worcester Independent Socialist Group will rally outside Worcester City Hall at 5 p.m. Friday to advocate for expanded access to reproductive healthcare.
- Demonstrations are planned outside Arlington Town Hall, Concord Monument Square, and Hastings Hall in Lexington at 5 p.m. Friday, the Invisible Massachusetts Coalition announced.
- Abortion rights activist Keiko Zoll organized a vigil at the Monument on Humphrey Street in Swampscott at 5:30 Friday. “Bring your light. Bring your fears. Bring your rage. This will be a safe space to gather, reflect, grieve, and process,” she tweeted.
- The Boston Socialist Alternative announced a rally at 6 p.m. Friday at Copley Square. “The right wing is on the offensive and only a mass movement from below has the power to halt this all-out attack on women and LGBTQ people,” a statement from the group read. “We need to protest, walk out, occupy and strike to send the message to the courts, the right wing, and both major parties that we won’t tolerate these attacks any longer!”
- The Upper Cape Women’s Coalition encouraged demonstrators to bring signs and wear green for a rally Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Falmouth Green.
