With Roe struck down, demonstrations and protests are planned around Mass.

The end of Roe v. Wade — a landmark case that protected abortion rights in America for nearly 50 years — spurred an onslaught of demonstrations Friday.

Thousands of people, on both sides of the debate, gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., and a number of smaller demonstrations are planned across Massachusetts.

Though the procedure is codified in the state, abortion advocates are fighting for the return of far-reaching federal protections and skewering the six justices who voted to strike down the existing law.