After the abortion ruling, are gay marriage, contraception access in jeopardy? Maybe.

Fueling much of the speculation Friday was a passage not from Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion in the abortion case, but in a concurring opinion authored by Justice Clarence Thomas, a fellow conservative.

Friday’s ruling striking down the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion has advocates and legal scholars wondering if federal rights to same-sex marriage and intimacy and access to contraceptives could be in the sights of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority.

Thomas referenced three landmark Supreme Court cases that codified the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex marriage, and the right of adults to engage in private, consensual sexual activity including same-sex intimacy. He wrote that those rulings “are not at issue” in the abortion matter decided Friday.

Advertisement

But Thomas signaled that they soon could be, writing that “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” the cases pertaining to contraception, gay intimacy, and same-sex marriage, respectively.

“Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ ... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” Thomas wrote.

Tony West, a former associate attorney general in the Obama administration, cited Thomas’s concurrence Friday when he tweeted that the high court’s ruling was “just the beginning” with rights “to contraception, consensual intimate decisions between partners, [and] same-sex marriage” potentially at risk.

While Alito wrote in his majority opinion that nothing in Friday’s ruling “should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion,” advocates for the LGBTQ community weren’t convinced.

MassEquality, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy group, said in a statement that the organization was devastated by the ruling and “further aghast at the precedent that has been set to overturn long standing Supreme Court precedent, including marriage protection and other attacks on our civil rights and liberties.”

Advertisement

Joni Madison, interim president of the Human Rights Campaign, a Washington, D.C., based LGBTQ advocacy group, also blasted the “extreme” ruling and sounded alarms about what could come next.

“The Court’s majority opinion does not reflect the will of our nation ... but instead fulfills an extreme, out of step, ideological agenda,” Madison said in a statement. “And it shows that all of our rights are on the line right now, as state lawmakers will be further emboldened to test the limits of our hard-won civil rights. Women are under attack, LGBTQ+ people are under attack, BIPOC people are under attack, and we are justifiably outraged. We cannot relent — we must fight back.”

The acronym BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

One Twitter user on Friday asked West about another landmark Supreme Court ruling pertaining to racial equity: Loving v. Virginia, a 1967 case that banned states from prohibiting interracial marriage.

West wasn’t optimistic about the survival of that precedent, in light of Friday’s abortion ruling.

“Given the majority’s overturning of Roe relied on the fact that abortion isn’t ‘deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition,’ hard to see how interracial marriage doesn’t also fit that rationale,” West tweeted in response to the query.

The discussion surrounding the ripple effects of Friday’s decision had started in early May, when a draft of Alito’s opinion overturning Roe was leaked to Politico.

Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law School professor and leading expert on constitutional law, warned at the time that contraception could become criminalized.

Advertisement

“If the Alito opinion savaging Roe and Casey ends up being the Opinion of the Court, it will unravel many basic rights beyond abortion and will go further than returning the issue to the states: It will enable a GOP Congress to enact a nationwide ban on abortion and contraception,” Tribe tweeted at the time.

On Friday, Tribe reacted to a report from Axios that US Attorney General Merrick Garland, in the wake of Alito’s ruling, said states cannot ban mifepristone, an FDA-approved pill that can end a pregnancy in the first 10 weeks.

“#MIFEPRISTONE must now go viral,” Tribe tweeted. “#RoeVsWade is gone, but federal supremacy remains.”

In a separate statement Friday, Janson Wu, executive director of GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, voiced his resolve to continue fighting for his community.

“A majority of Justices of the Supreme Court has overturned a half-century-old precedent protecting a vital individual right ... and held open the door for a return to dangerous government intrusion into our most personal decisions and freedoms,” Wu said in a statement.

“Today’s decision comes amid grave and escalating assaults on many fundamental liberties,” he said. “We will fight alongside our partners and at every level of state and federal government and in the courts ... to protect the recognition of our relationships; to ensure stronger protections for LGBTQ families and all families; and for access to abortion, contraception and reproductive choice.”

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report, and reporting from prior Globe stories was also used.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.