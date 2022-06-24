Legal experts on both sides unpack SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

Alito wrote in the decision that authority to regulate abortion rests with the legislative branch of government, not the courts.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in 6-3 opinion that split along ideological lines, with the court’s conservative majority voting to overturn the legal precedents.

Some legal experts Friday blasted the Supreme Court decision that ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a ruling that’s expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, while conservative jurists praised the highly anticipated decision.

Elie Mystal, a prominent attorney, author, and commentator, was among the legal specialists who quickly took to social media to voice their displeasure with the ruling.

“This is the most extreme version of this opinion that there could be,” Mystal tweeted, adding that “the conservatives always promised to do this. And all the people who told you we were ‘hysterical’ were total liars.”

Joyce Alene, a former US Attorney and professor at the University of Alabama, alluded to the likelihood, feared by abortion rights advocates, that red states may soon criminalize the procedure after Friday’s ruling.

“Not a great prognosis for women in red states,” Alene tweeted.

But Erin Hawley, senior counsel of the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom, said Alito had gotten it right with his opinion.

“The Supreme Court has corrected a historically bad mistake in its precedent,” said Hawley in a statement. “Today’s decision is a win for life and for the Constitution. There is not, and has never been, a constitutional right to take the life of an innocent, unborn child.”

Critics of the ruling, though, pointed to the precedent Friday’s ruling could set for other issues.

Neal Katyal, a former acting US solicitor general in the Obama administration, tweeted that the ruling could set the table for extreme measures like overturning Loving v. Virginia, a 1967 ruling that legalized interracial marriage.

“Wonder if Loving v Virginia is next on the list of cases for Justice [Clarence] Thomas to overrule,” Katyal tweeted, citing Thomas’s concurring opinion Friday in the abortion case.

“Justice Thomas concurs, saying overruling Roe isn’t enough. ‘For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.’ That’s right to privacy, contraception, marriage equality, etc.”

Rebecca Reingold, associate director of the Health and Human Rights Initiative at the O’Neill Institute for National & Global Health Law at Georgetown Law School, said women of color could be particularly vulnerable.

“Many women who are living in poverty, in rural areas, who are women of color, who are young, who are undocumented, and who experience intimate partner violence will find it impossible to access abortion services,” Reingold said in a statement. “Harsh penalties for providing abortions will undermine the patient-physician relationship and dissuade physicians from treating miscarriages and other obstetric emergencies, resulting in worse maternal and infant health outcomes.”

Andrés Constantin, assistant director of health law programs at the Georgetown institute, called Friday’s ruling a “a dangerous step back” for the country in a separate statement.

“We have seen how abortion bans play out in other countries, particularly in Latin America,” Constantin said. “The bottom line is that this SCOTUS decision will force women, girls, and adolescents to resort to clandestine, illegal, and unsafe abortion services. ... With this decision, the U.S. is turning its back away from women seeking essential health care and joining the ranks of countries that ban abortion in most circumstances, such as Poland, Libya, Brazil and Iran.”

Katie Keith, director of the Health Policy and the Law Initiative at the Georgetown institute, spoke in even more dire terms, calling the ruling a “nothing short of a death sentence for some women” portending “swift and devastating” fallout.

“Access to abortion services, and related services like miscarriage management, will be even more dismal than they are now and will disproportionately burden low-income women and women of color who are already more likely to face barriers to abortion,” Keith said. “No one should be forced to carry a pregnancy and give birth against their will. But that is exactly what the Supreme Court’s new conservative majority sanctions by overturning nearly 50 years of precedent and stripping women of a constitutionally protected right.”

Kristen Waggoner, general counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom, lauded the ruling in a statement of her own, pointing not to the rights of women but those of the unborn.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is a major victory for unborn children and their mothers,” Waggoner said. “Laws across the country can now affirm that life is a human right and ensure women have greater access to the support and resources they need and deserve. We now turn to the states to ensure that unborn children and their mothers are protected from the gruesome reality of abortion, and that they receive the care and resources they need to flourish.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Steve Annear of the Globe Staff contributed.

