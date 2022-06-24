People on both sides of the abortion debate converge on the Supreme Court building to celebrate or protest

“I’m literally walking on air,” said Noah Slayter, 20, a college student from Manassas, Virginia as he and other abortion opponents celebrated the end of the federal guarantee of the right to abortion. He was already in place before the decision was announced as part of a group called Students for Life that is holding a leadership conference in Washington this weekend.

WASHINGTON—The street in front of the Supreme Court turned into a crowded mix of party and protest Friday morning as people on both sides of the abortion debate flowed there after the justices released their decision overturning the landmark Roe v Wade decision.

Carrying an antiabortion flag that featured baby footprints, he was joined in front of the court by other students wearing light blue t-shirts declaring “I am the pro-life generation.” Security fencing kept people from the court steps amid a heavy police presence, but that didn’t stop the crowd from swelling as the morning went on.

“I’m just really, really excited that Roe v Wade is overturned. Now it just means the battle is going to the states,” said Janet Mendoza, 19, of Las Cruces, N.M., who is attending the conference and celebrated in front of the court building. She vowed to fight to outlaw abortion in New Mexico, where abortion remains legal.

Abortion also remains legal in Maryland, but Michelle Peterson, 40, and Joan Batista, 58, both mothers of two children who live there, aren’t taking any solace in that. They stood in silent protest Friday in front of the fencing ringing the court, their mouths covered with duct tape to symbolize their voices no longer being heard by the court.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said Peterson, a stay-at-home mom from Silver Spring, Maryland, acknowledging the decision wasn’t a surprise after a draft opinion leaked last month. “We’ve been prepping for this for six weeks now and I don’t think it’s completely real yet.”

Batista, a middle school teacher from Rockville, Maryland, said abortion opponents are just looking for control over women.

“I’m so angry,” she said. “As a 58 year old, my children, my grandchildren, they’re just going to have a different world than I had.”





