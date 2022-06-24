Post-Roe, everyone wants to fight. The battlefield is now everywhere.

But unlike in the past, the battlefield is no longer in the courts. After all, the Supreme Court is unlikely to change its conservative majority anytime soon, and even if it did, it is unclear how soon the justices would take up the topic again.

No matter where you fall on the spectrum of abortion rights, there’s one word that sums what happens next for anyone engaged in this battle: fight. Those taking to the streets in protest chant “fight, fight, fight” as they demonstrate against an affront to women. Those who don’t favor abortion rights and are celebrating the decision also want to fight, in some cases for a nationwide ban.

The US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the nation’s landmark abortion rights decision on Friday doesn’t end the debate over abortion. It inflames it.

It’s probably one of the few places where the abortion fight won’t play out next.

Take a look at four areas where we can expect the abortion fight to take place, both in the short and long term – and how we can expect it to play out.

Swing states: Most people understand that overturning Roe means that the question is essentially kicked back to states to decide whether abortion is legal within their state lines.

That means you’ll see some temporary cleaning up of state laws to better align with the values of deeply conservative or progressive states. Charlie Baker already signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive health services in Massachusetts. But those actions will seem more pro forma, even as a few states race to claim the mantle as the most or least abortion friendly.

The issue will be more contested in swing states, where there is regular flipping of which party controls the state legislature. In New England, this means states like New Hampshire and Maine. But nationwide there are also examples like Kansas, Michigan, Kentucky, and Minnesota, where you have a Democratic governor with a Republican legislature.

In those states, expect advocates and average people alike to be all in on the nitty-gritty details of how many weeks into a pregnancy an abortion is allowed and under what circumstances.

Federal races: The matter isn’t just kicked to states, however. Democrats are now pushing the idea of a national law – passed by Congress and signed by a president – that would make abortion legal everywhere, even in the most conservative state. Republicans, namely former vice president Mike Pence, have called for the opposite: a national law making abortion illegal everywhere.

That’s going to put Congressional candidates right in the thick of that fight. No candidate anywhere on a ballot for a federal elected office will escape the question of where they stand on any proposed national law. That includes those running for House seats. Before now, they largely avoided questions about abortion, because House members do not vote on judges, and the vast majority of abortion debates centered on the matter of which judges would be elevated to the high court. Now all House candidates can expect to be fully engulfed in the abortion battle.

The filibuster: The days of the 60-vote requirement in the Senate to do anything are likely over, as we’ve heard so much lately. In fact, the days are numbered as to when the Senate will be simply run by a majority rule of 50 votes like every other democratic institution in America.

In the short term, Democrats will call on two Democrats in particular – West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Krysten Sinema – to vote to eliminate the filibuster for the stated purpose of passing a bill that will make abortion legal everywhere. While Democrats control the House, the Senate, and the White House, the filibuster is the only reason that Democrats cannot pass that law right now. Pressure could be intense to finally end the practice ahead of this year’s midterm elections in November.

After all, if Democrats don’t do so, there should be little doubt that Republicans will do it themselves once they have the majorities in Congress and the White House. While the filibuster has been very useful for Republicans over decades, their base will demand it.

The private sector: The culture wars have already come to corporate America: from Hobby Lobby a decade ago to Disney today. But now all that is about to go into overdrive. Major, multi-state corporations will need to make a decision on whether to include abortion coverage in their insurance plans, along with a travel benefit for employees who choose to travel to states where abortion is legal.

Some companies will say doing that is necessary to recruit the best talent. However, certain states have laws that essentially equate those moves to aiding and abetting of a crime, meaning the company could be criminally liable.

Other companies will elect not to offer any abortion benefits, potentially alienating another crop of would-be recruits. Politics, then, may start to shape the future workforce of such corporations.

And then there’s the matter of branding. If you’re labeled a company that supports – or does not favor – the right to choose, that likely affects your customer base, with boycotts, or extra support to follow.

Much as it might want to, corporate America will no longer be able to steer clear of the abortion fight.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.