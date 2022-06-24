What are abortion trigger laws and which states have them?

These statutes were implemented in anticipation of Friday’s ruling and are written to automatically go into effect following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Some laws are expected to take effect almost immediately, while others are written to take effect about a month after the ruling.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and give individual states the choice of banning or allowing abortions will most immediately affect the 13 states that have trigger laws or bills expected to soon pass.

Arkansas

A trigger law is expected to take effect within days and ban almost all abortions, with an exception for saving the “life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency.” Performing an abortion or attempting to perform one could lead to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $100,000.

Idaho

A law is expected to go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court’s ruling and would make providing an abortion punishable by up to five years in prison. Exemptions would be made in the event that an abortion is performed to prevent a pregnant woman from dying, or in cases of rape or incest.

Kentucky

The state passed a bill in 2019 that went into effect immediately and bans abortions and makes them a felony. There are exceptions when an abortion is needed to prevent injuring or killing a pregnant woman. Rape and incest are not exceptions.

Louisiana

A law went into effect immediately and would ban anyone from performing an abortion or providing a woman with drugs to interrupt a pregnancy. The state would allow an abortion to prevent serious injury or death, but not for rape or incest.

Mississippi

A law would require that the state’s attorney general first confirm that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the Supreme Court before abortions are prohibited. Saving the life of a mother or cases of rape are exceptions.

Missouri

A law went into effect within hours of the ruling and made it a felony to perform an abortion except in the event of a medical emergency.

North Dakota

A law would make performing an abortion a felony unless it is done to save the life of a mother. It is expected to go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court ruling.

Oklahoma

A bill would make abortions illegal, punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a $100,000 fine, unless the abortion would save the life of a pregnant woman.

South Dakota

A law went into effect immediately and banned anyone from performing an abortion or providing a woman with drugs that could cause one, including in cases of rape or incest.

Tennessee

A bill is expected to be passed and go into effect about 30 days after the Supreme Court ruling. It would ban abortions in the state, with exceptions to prevent the death or serious injury of a pregnant woman. The law would have no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Texas

A law banning abortions is expected to go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court decision, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Abortion would be allowed to prevent a pregnant woman from dying or from a serious injury.

Utah

A law is expected to go into effect within days, banning abortions with exceptions for preventing death or serious injury to the mother, cases of rape or incest, or the possibility of severe birth defects.

Wyoming

A law banning abortions is expected to go into effect within 30 days of the Supreme Court’s decision. The state would allow exceptions in cases of rape or sexual assault, or to prevent the death or “substantial and irreversible” injury of a pregnant woman.