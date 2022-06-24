What changed from the leaked draft opinion to the final Roe decision? Relatively little.

The final text hewed remarkably close to the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, so much so that entire passages of the two documents are nearly indistinguishable. Indeed, a comparison between the two documents by the Globe showed minor changes: A fixed typo here, a formatting change there. But the substance of the argument that Roe and a supporting 1990s-era decision known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey must be thrown out remained intact in the final ruling.

But those hopes were doused Friday with the release of the final ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

When a stunning leaked draft of the majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was published by Politico in early May, boldly overruling nearly 50 years of precedent to erase the right to abortion in the United States, some speculated that the final opinion could be softened — or even walked back — once dissenting justices had weighed in.

One such edit made between the draft and the final ruling was the deletion of emphasis on Alito’s statement that there was never support for a constitutional right to an abortion until the late 20th century. Critics have pointed to this as an acknowledgement of a flawed argument, though the preceding sentence declaring a lack of support for such a right was unaltered.

A comparison between Alito's draft opinion (left) and final. Prignano, Christina

What did change substantially from the leaked draft to the final ruling was that Alito added a discussion of the dissenting arguments from the three-member liberal wing of the Supreme Court. In lengthy sections, Alito argued that Roe and Casey’s reliance on the due process clause of the 14th Amendment granting rights not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution does not apply to abortion.

“The dissent is very candid that it cannot show that a constitutional right to abortion has any foundation, let alone a ‘deeply rooted’ one, ‘in this Nation’s history and tradition,’” Alito wrote in the final ruling.

A passage from Alito's opinion. Supreme Court

In his retort to the court’s liberal justices Alito also argues that, contrary to fears raised in the dissenting opinion, overruling Roe will have no impact on other decisions that rely on the right to privacy. Those include: Griswold v. Connecticut, which established a right for married couples to use contraception; Lawrence v. Texas, which established a right for same sex couples to be intimate; and Obergefell v. Hodges, which established the right to same sex marriage.

A passage from Alito's opinion. Globe staff

But in his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas explicitly cited some of those same cases as worthy of reconsideration.

A passage from Justice Thomas's concurring opinion. Supreme Court

Alito also discussed at length the dissent’s argument that overruling Roe obliterates stare decisis, a legal principle that previous decisions should generally stand, arguing that it is the liberal justices whose views on precedent are incorrect.

A passage from Alito's opinion. Globe staff

Finally, Alito added some opposition to the concurring opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts, who argued that while Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban should stand, the Court should not go as far as to overturn Roe v. Wade altogether.

Alito wrote that the Court would “soon be called upon to pass on the constitutionality of a panoply of laws with shorter deadlines or no deadline at all.”

A passage from Alito's final opinion. Supreme Court

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano. Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DaigoFuji.