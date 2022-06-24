Boston confronts its legacy of slavery

When he was the US senator from Massachusetts, Cabot sponsored the 1793 Fugitive Slave Act. Besides being the home of Cabot, Brookline was home to five other slave traders, two of whom built their mansions in the manner of Caribbean slave plantations.

Advertisement

Barbara B. Brown

Brookline

The writer is chair of the Hidden Brookline Committee and is a visiting researcher at the African Studies Center at Boston University.





Sins of the past are not ours to apologize for

In apologizing for Boston’s role in the transatlantic slave trade, Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson is quite right in saying that “when a harm is done, the first step is to acknowledge the harm and apologize” (“City Council apologizes for Boston’s role in slave trade,” Metro, June 16). She leaves out only one detail: that those who need to apologize are those who have done the harm.

The last known slave ship to land on US soil, the Clotilda, did so in 1859 or 1860. People living in Boston in 2022, regardless of their ethnicity, are no more responsible for the evils committed by those aboard than are people living in Chicago, Los Angeles, or Kalamazoo.

John Harutunian

Newtonville